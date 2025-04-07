4 AEW All In match predictions after Dynasty 2025

It is safe to say that All In is AEW's biggest event of the year. Many fans also believe that the show is equivalent to WWE's WrestleMania. This year, the high-profile All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12.

No matches have been announced for the show as of yet. However, the recently concluded Dynasty pay-per-view may have given an idea about the bouts fans can expect to see in Texas.

#4 FTR vs. Cope (fka Edge) and Christian Cage

At Dynasty 2025, Rated FTR failed to capture the AEW World Trios Championship from the Death Riders. After the match, Dax Harwood attacked Cope, and Cash Wheeler also joined him to take out The Rated-R Superstar, turning heel in the process.

The shocking heel turn might have set up Cope's reunion with Christian Cage after years. Hence, the Hall of Famer and Christian could go on to face FTR in a tag team match at All In Texas.

#3 Mercedes Mone vs. Athena

It has been rumored for quite some time that Mercedes Mone is destined to face Athena at All In Texas this year. Recently, Athena made her return to AEW TV after more than two years to confront Mone on Collision. The two are competing in the ongoing Women's Owen Hart Cup.

While The CEO defeated Julia Hart to advance in the tournament, Athena is also expected to advance and face Mone in the semifinals. Their first bout could set up a major double title match for both the TBS and ROH Women's World titles at All In 2025.

#2 Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada is a match that has been heavily rumored to take place at All In Texas for months. After Omega successfully retained his International Championship by overcoming both Ricochet and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, he was confronted by a returning Kazuchika Okada.

The confrontation at Dynasty might have set up a double title match between Omega and Okada for both the International and Continental championships at All In 2025. If it happens, it will be their first singles match in All Elite Wrestling.

#1 Darby Allin challenging for the AEW World Championship

Darby Allin was involved in a feud with the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, and the Death Riders before he went on hiatus. It was recently reported that Allin was set to climb Mount Everest on April 15. If the report is to be believed, it's unlikely that the face-painted star will compete in the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as the wild card.

Nevertheless, Darby Allin could be later inserted into the World Title match at All In whenever he returns. Many expect Darby to eventually dethrone Moxley and stop the Death Riders.

Many matches will take place at All In Texas, but the aforementioned bouts are more likely to happen after what happened at Dynasty.

