3 reasons why Andrade should go after Kenny Omega and 2 reasons why he should go after Miro

Andrade recently made his in-ring debut in AEW. There, he made an immediate impact by destroying Matt Sydal in an impressive showing. So far, Andrade has made it clear that he is in AEW to win titles.

Currently, the titleholders in AEW are none other than Kenny Omega with the AEW World Heavyweight Championship and Miro with the AEW TNT Championship.

. @AndradeElIdolo makes his way to the ring for his #AEW in Ring debut



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/DUCJSjyYrS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

Andrade is an obvious main event star and, in his position, he can do any number of things in the company. He is currently in a feud with Death Triangle, after having brought Chavo Guerrero back as his manager.

While, it’s preferable that he faces a few other stars away from title competition before he officially challenges for the championship, he could be very close to a future title shot at the moment.

In his position, Andrade is one of the top stars in the company without having wrestled more than one championship. He could conceivably hold both titles in the future.

In this article, we will take a look at three reasons why Andrade should go after Kenny Omega and two reasons why he should go after Miro instead.

#3 Why Andrade should challenge Kenny Omega: Match quality

Just imagine if Andrade El Idolo needs backup for his fued against Death Triangle and he brings in backup from his old group Los Ignobernables De Japon from NJPW #AEWDynamite #AEWFyterFest pic.twitter.com/ufd6FXEmMC — Sonny (@SonnyTheJobber) July 22, 2021

Andrade El Idolo facing Kenny Omega is a dream match that quite a few fans have been waiting for. The hard-hitting style of Andrade, along with his ability in the ring, makes him a perfect opponent for someone like Omega.

For a while now, Omega has been battling different type of challengers as his opponents. He has faced Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, and PAC, among wrestlers who challenged him. However, Andrade’s in-ring style is different from any of them and matches Omega’s closely.

The two of them would be quite familiar with each other in the ring thanks to their wrestling styles and it would be a spectacle that any fan would be able to appreciate.

Edited by Greg Bush