3 reasons why Chelsea Green should return to WWE and 2 reasons why she should go to AEW

Chelsea Green is rumored to be returning to WWE ever since she finished up her time at IMPACT Wrestling last month in November. The former Knockouts World Champion previously spoke to Wrestlezone and claimed she would like to return to the Stamford-based company as she has some unfinished business there.

"With WWE, I'm really glad that I left on good terms, although I was sad that I didn't get to fulfill myself creatively as a wrestler. I still had a great relationship with Triple H. I had a great relationship with Vince [McMahon]. I have unfinished business at WWE, period. But I would go into it totally different than I did the last time, and I think that's also the beauty of growing up."

Green added to the speculation by posting a throwback picture from her main roster debut against Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW back in 2019. She even closed down her OnlyFans account, which could be perceived as another sign of her comeback.

After her release from WWE in 2021, Green continued to make waves on the independent scene. She has appeared in numerous promotions such as the NWA and GCW. She also returned to IMPACT Wrestling, where she was an IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion with Deonna Purrazzo.

But will Green make a bigger impression in WWE on her second go-around or is AEW a better option for her? Here, we analyze both options to see which is a better fit for the 31-year-old.

#3. Why Chelsea Green should return to WWE - She and her husband Matt Cardona can be the new power couple in the company

PWPonderings @pwponderings Matt Cardona is the Internet Champion again thanks to Chelsea Green #GCW Matt Cardona is the Internet Champion again thanks to Chelsea Green #GCW https://t.co/svWZhd9RwH

Chelsea Green and her husband, former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder aka (Matt Cardona), have been incredibly entertaining as a tandem act. The married duo has appeared together in IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, and Ring of Honor, causing mayhem and winning championships wherever they go.

It's evident that their time on the independent scene has revitalized Cardona's career while raising Green's stock in the eyes of wrestling fans. She will definitely return to WWE as a bigger star than when she left.

With rumblings that WWE management wants them to be part of a rumored new wrestling reality television series focusing on wrestling couples, they seem like the perfect match. They could follow in the footsteps of another WWE couple, The Miz and Maryse, in parlaying their relationship into the realm of reality TV.

#2. Why Chelsea Green should go to AEW - She might get lost in the shuffle in WWE

. @Bub3m16 If WWE were to unify the Women's division, who should be the Undisputed Champion? If WWE were to unify the Women's division, who should be the Undisputed Champion? https://t.co/KYLSDJOGFs

One thing going against Chelsea Green, however, is the fact that WWE currently has one of the deepest women's rosters in all of pro wrestling. Whether it's WWE RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, it's hard to see where Green could thrive given the number of bonafide stars vying for television time.

This is even before we factor in the recent returns of Emma, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox to the company. While it's only been a few weeks, there are fears that they might already be lost in the shuffle.

Between major stars like Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Bayley, Ronda Rousey, and the hot up-and-comers Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, it's hard to see where Green would fit in. Would she be content returning to NXT then, which could be perceived as a step back?

Perhaps AEW could offer a better starting point for Green to make a bigger impact. A relatively well-known name at this point, she could straightaway be thrown into the title mix. Moreover, she has the personality to be a major player on their television programming.

#2. Why Chelsea Green should go to WWE - She can improve around more skilled competitors

Chelsea Green has improved significantly in terms of her wrestling skills and on-screen character. But she will only stand to get better by working alongside more skilled competitors in WWE.

In her first main roster run, she worked with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Natalya. These are the types of opponents that Green needs to wrestle regularly to grow as a performer.

Perhaps she could even form a tag team with a veteran like Natalya to help polish up her technical skills while carrying the promo side of the load.

Green's psychotic gimmick which she employed in NXT could even be a perfect foil for someone like Nikki Cross. At 31 years old, she still has time on her side and a little more seasoning would definitely help her get to the next level.

#1. Why Chelsea Green should go to AEW - She will have more opportunities

Touching on the previous point, Chelsea Green might consider AEW the more attractive option, only because she has a better chance of becoming a more featured performer there.

She could easily slot into the TBS Championship picture and challenge Jade Cargill, who is badly in need of new opponents. AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter is still fresh into her championship run but it's realistic to imagine Green having a mini-program on Dynamite or Rampage before the champion moves on to her inevitable feud with Britt Baker.

Judging from her time in IMPACT, it's clear that Green can thrive in a smaller promotion. While WWE might be too big of a stage, AEW is just nice in terms of where she is in her career right now.

#1. Why Chelsea Green should go to WWE - Triple H is in charge of WWE creative

De las Luchas @DeLasLuchas Si vuelven a WWE tanto Mia Yim, acaba de informar de ello Fightful, como Chelsea Green, informó hace unos días PWInsider, Triple H tendría de nuevo en la empresa a todos los reclutamientos de esta clase del 2018. Si vuelven a WWE tanto Mia Yim, acaba de informar de ello Fightful, como Chelsea Green, informó hace unos días PWInsider, Triple H tendría de nuevo en la empresa a todos los reclutamientos de esta clase del 2018. https://t.co/9evMnNjZ6O

After becoming the Chief Content Officer, Triple H brought back several NXT alumni who were fired or released by the previous regime, including Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and more.

Keep in mind that Green was a hot prospect on NXT and did well under Triple H's direction. It's safe to say that there's the potential for her to do even better on the main roster with The Game in charge.

As the new regime looks to retool and strengthen its women's division, there have been internal discussions within WWE to bring Chelsea Green back to the company. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if it was The King of Kings who was pushing hard for the deal. He could be the one to push Green to the best of her abilities. As a result, it's the best time for her to return to WWE.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : Where do you want to see Chelsea Green go to next? WWE AEW 0 votes