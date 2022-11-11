Is Chelsea Green returning to WWE?

Chelsea Green has set the internet on fire after her latest backstage promo on Impact Wrestling. Since Triple H took over as head of creative, many released superstars have returned to the company, and many are rumoured to return, with Chelsea Green's return rumour being the strongest.

On the latest edition of Impact Wrestling, Chelsea Green lost to Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James. After her loss, Green expressed her frustrations backstage. Speaking to Deonna Purrazzo, she claimed.

"I was supposed to beat her," Green said. "I was supposed to retire Mickie James, Deonna. I'm going. I'm going home. Deonna, I'm going home."

The reported interest between Chelsea Green and WWE has been quite of a back-and-forth. Fightful recently reported that they contacted many former WWE talents under the new Regime. Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox, and Emma were some of the rumoured talents, of which Mia Yim and Emma have already returned to the company.

Green recently spoke to Wrestlezone and claimed she would like to return to WWE as she has some unfinished business with the company.

When asked about AEW, she mentioned that's not an option. The former WWE Superstar is keen to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I think that I wouldn't go to AEW, and that's just a reality for me. It's not gonna happen. With WWE, I'm really glad that I left on good terms, although I was sad that I didn't get to fulfill myself creatively as a wrestler. I still had a great relationship with Triple H. I had a great relationship with Vince. I have unfinished business at WWE, period. But I would go into it totally different than I did the last time, and I think that's also the beauty of growing up."

Wrestling veteran feels WWE is a better option for Chelsea Green rather than AEW

Since taking over, Triple H has been keen on bringing back his released talented NXT Superstars to the main roster. We have already seen the return of superstars like Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Mia Yim, The O.C., Johnny Gargano, and more.

During the Keepin' it 100 podcast, wrestling legend Konnan shared his thoughts on the matter. He stated that Chelsea Green joining AEW is out of the question, but a WWE return could certainly be on the table.

"She says she would never go to AEW so obviously she has a reason. It could be she has heat with maybe the people in charge or the girls in charge or somebody told her something. As far as WWE, it seemed like she went there two or three times and got hurt every single time which obviously isn't good for her career, her self-esteem. She's still young, they'll probably pick her up somewhere in the future," Konnan said. (2:12-2:36)

Would you like to see Green returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

