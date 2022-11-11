"She has a reason" - Wrestling veteran ponders why released WWE star seemingly has no interest in signing with Tony Khan and AEW

WCW veteran Konnan has discussed former WWE star Chelsea Green and her recent comments about not wanting to join AEW.

Green has recently been the subject of a lot of speculation, with rumors running wild that Triple H wants to make her his next signing. She further added fuel to the fire when she confirmed she had "unfinished business" in WWE and ruled out AEW as a potential destination.

During the Keepin' it 100 podcast, WCW veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno offered their thoughts on the matter. The former pondered why she ruled out Tony Khan's promotion, saying there must be a reason.

"She says she would never go to AEW so obviously she has a reason. It could be she has heat with maybe the people in charge or the girls in charge or somebody told her something. As far as WWE, it seemed like she went there two or three times and got hurt every single time which obviously isn't good for her career, her self-esteem. She's still young, they'll probably pick her up somewhere in the future," Konnan said. (2:12-2:36)

Since her WWE release in 2021, Green has become one of the most popular female wrestlers on the independent scene. Moreover, she has made appearances for IMPACT and NWA and held the IMPACT Knockouts tag titles alongside Deonna Purrazzo just this year.

AEW women's division recently welcomed Saraya as she prepares for her return from retirement

While it may be disappointing if Chelsea Green never wrestles in Tony Khan's promotion, fans can at least look forward to the in-ring return of Saraya at Full Gear.

SARAYA @Saraya Never thought I would see this day again. Thank you all. Im a wrestler 🥹 Never thought I would see this day again. Thank you all. Im a wrestler 🥹

She is a new arrival in the company, having made her debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam, and has been feuding with Britt Baker since. The former Divas Champion will face The Doctor in her comeback match.

The pair came face-to-face during this week's Dynamite, where Saraya announced she had been medically cleared to compete and made the challenge for the upcoming Full Gear.

In 2018, Saraya officially retired from in-ring competition after sustaining a severe neck injury the previous year. In July 2022, she left WWE at the end of her contract after serving in various non-wrestling roles, including SmackDown General Manager and host for WWE Backstage.

