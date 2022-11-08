Top free agent Chelsea Green thought that moving to AEW was not on the books for her amidst interest from WWE under the supervision of Triple H.

After multiple stints in the indies, Green debuted on IMPACT (Formerly TNA) and worked there from 2016 to 2018. She also appeared on Lucha Underground (2018), WWE (2018-2021), and Ring of Honor (2021) before returning to the Nashville-based promotion in 2021 up until this year. The Lunatic Lush is a former IMPACT Knockouts Champion and World Tag Team Champion with Deonna Purrazzo.

In an interview with WrestleZone, Green clarified that a run with the Jacksonville-based promotion would not come to fruition:

“I think that I wouldn’t go to AEW, and that’s just a reality for me. It’s not gonna happen," she revealed.

While Green didn't want to go to Tony Khan's company, her husband Matt Cardona once appeared there, debuting on the July 29 episode of Dynamite in 2020. During the event, he saved Cody Rhodes from an assault from Dark Order members John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Cardona then made his AEW in-ring debut on August 5, teaming up with Rhodes to defeat Silver and Reynolds. In the September 5 All Out event, he allied with Dustin Rhodes, Q.T. Marshall, and Scorpio Sky to beat The Dark Order group comprising Mr. Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, and Evil Uno.

Chelsea Green on a potential comeback to WWE led by Triple H

Rumors have been running rampant that Triple H-led WWE is interested in bringing back Chelsea Green. This was despite the latter's claims of not being contacted by the company.

When asked about it in the same interview, Green revealed that she left Stamford with no ill will. She has maintained a great relationship with The Game and former CEO Vince McMahon.

"With WWE, I’m really glad that I left on good terms, although I was sad that I didn’t get to fulfill myself creatively as a wrestler. I still had a great relationship with Triple H. I had a great relationship with Vince." Green said. “So I am really happy that I’m able to hold my head up high knowing there’s an opportunity for me to possibly go back if they decide it’s the time and the place," she added.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Neither an official deal or return date for Green “is set as of yet.”



- per WWE have discussed Chelsea Green as one of several women they would be interested in bringing back.Neither an official deal or return date for Green “is set as of yet.”- per @FightfulSelect WWE have discussed Chelsea Green as one of several women they would be interested in bringing back.Neither an official deal or return date for Green “is set as of yet.”- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/VqiD3waJgq

It will be interesting to see if WWE and Green manage to come to terms for the remainder of 2022 or at least the early parts of 2023.

What are your thoughts on Chelsea Green not wanting to sign with AEW? Sound off in the comments section.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes