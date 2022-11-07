Latest update on Chelsea Green's potential WWE comeback

WWE is reportedly close to bringing Chelsea Green back to the company.

Green was part of the April 2021 mass release by the company. Her time in the promotion was filled with promise but marred by ill-timed injuries. She broke her wrist on two separate occasions and was out with her second wrist fracture when she was released.

Since parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion, Chelsea has made appearances in Ring of Honor (ROH), NWA (National Wrestling Alliance), and Impact Wrestling, winning the Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Deonna Purrazzo in the latter.

Green married her longtime boyfriend Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) on New Year's Eve in 2021.

Fightful Select has now reported the latest update on Green's potential comeback. They reported that the company is showing interest in bringing her back and this comes as part of a plan to "restock" the Women's division with several experienced wrestlers who are "TV-ready." This was the reason for bringing Emma back into the fold.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

#TheLastRodeo

THURSDAY

8/7c My Wikipedia will read: Chelsea Green; wrestler, podcaster, stunt woman, entrepreneur and the legend who ended Mickie James.THURSDAY8/7c My Wikipedia will read: Chelsea Green; wrestler, podcaster, stunt woman, entrepreneur and the legend who ended Mickie James. #TheLastRodeo THURSDAY 8/7c https://t.co/vBwpUjcmdG

When Chelsea Green was reached out to by Fightful, she claimed that she has not been contacted by WWE regarding a return. She does have several indie and NWA bookings up to March 2023.

WWE reportedly interested in bringing back another formerly released superstar

Fightful has also reported that WWE is interested in bringing Tegan Nox back to the company.

Since Vince McMahon stepped down from his duties, WWE has brought back several formerly released superstars. Some of the more notable ones are: Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis and Emma.

Another name that could soon join these ranks is former NXT and SmackDown talent Tegan Nox. As Fightful reported that the promotion is looking to sign several experienced and TV-ready wrestlers to fill up its Women's division, Nox seems to fit the bill.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE are interested in bringing back Tegan Nox to the company - Fightful WWE are interested in bringing back Tegan Nox to the company - Fightful https://t.co/tLcRnH1Dcb

While many wrestlers released under the previous administration have made their way to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), many others have either not signed or not appeared for the Jacksonville-based promotion and can still be signed back.

