3 reasons Christian Cage shouldn't win the AEW World Championship and 2 reasons he should

Last week, AEW announced that Christian Cage will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5, 2021.

The match was confirmed by Cage on AEW Dynamite, and the live crowd in attendance had a mixed reaction to this news.

The AEW World Championship match announcement was followed up by the revelation that Christian would also challenge Omega for the IMPACT World Championship on the premiere episode of AEW Rampage last Friday.

In the first match in AEW Rampage history, Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to capture the IMPACT World Championship. This marked the third time in Cage's Hall of Fame career that he has held IMPACT's top prize.

Now that he has beaten Kenny Omega once, some are speculating that Christian Cage could repeat this victory over the Best Bout Machine at All Out. If he does, he'll capture the AEW World Championship for the first time in his illustrious career.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at three reasons why Christian Cage shouldn't win the AEW World Championship and two reasons why he should.

#5 Shouldn't: A younger and less established AEW wrestler should defeat Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega has held the AEW World Championship since December 2020

Christian Cage is one of the most respected active professional wrestlers competing today.

The fan-favorite star made his shocking return to in-ring competition earlier this year when he was a surprise entrant in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

This bout marked Christian Cage's return to the ring after a seven-year retirement due to concussion-related issues. Despite the lengthy hiatus, Christian Cage appears to be in the shape of his life, and he can still compete with the very best, even though he's 47 years old.

That being said, AEW is still a company in its relative infancy. All Elite Wrestling must be weary of the crushing mistakes that previous competitors to WWE, such as WCW and TNA, made in the past.

A major criticism of past competitors to WWE was their focus on ex-WWE talent and their pattern of making former WWE Superstars their World Champion. There have only been three AEW World Champions to date. Two of them, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, were prominent WWE stars before they signed with AEW.

Whoever dethrones Kenny Omega shouldn't be a older veteran, like Christian Cage. Instead, a younger, less-established star, who is more closely associated with AEW than WWE, should defeat Omega.

