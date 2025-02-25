3 reasons why Cope (fka Edge) shouldn't win the AEW World Title at Revolution 2025

AEW is set to present its next pay-per-view event, Revolution 2025, in less than a month. This year, the show will take place on March 9, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The show will feature a star-studded line-up of top AEW stars such as Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and Mercedes Mone. Moreover, the event will be headlined by a monumental main event match between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and The Rated-R Superstar, Adam Copeland, now going by the ring name 'Cope.'

While the audience might be in support of the babyface Cope winning the World Championship from Moxley, The Purveyor of Violence losing the title might not be the best decision for the Jacksonville-based company right now. Here are three reasons Cope should not dethrone Jon Moxley at Revolution for the AEW World Championship.

#3. Jon Moxley's top spot might be threatened

Jon Moxley has been one of the top attractions for AEW since his arrival in the company in 2019. The former Shield member has been ruling the roost of the promotion as champion since he dethroned Bryan Danielson at the WrestleDream event and formed The Death Riders faction.

However, if he loses the World title to Cope, he might lose his momentum as the top guy in AEW. Moxley is the flag-bearer of the company, and a huge loss to Cope could be catastrophic for his status as a marquee attraction.

#2. Cope's illustrious resume doesn't need another World title

Adam Copeland is one of the most accomplished and tenured in-ring performers in the world of professional wrestling. He has claimed 11 World titles, multiple accolades, and a total of 30+ championships during his illustrious career.

Should he end his wrestling career without adding the AEW World Championship to his resume, it would not affect his legacy. The Rated-R Superstar will go down as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time regardless.

#1. A younger star would benefit more from dethroning Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has been perceived as the gold standard of AEW for many years. His current reign as the World Champion has been remarkable and dominant since it began at WrestleDream last year. As a result, a top AEW prospect and rising star should get the opportunity to end his title reign.

Adam Copeland is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in professional wrestling and does not need a title win against Moxley to establish credibility. Instead, a young star defeating Moxley would be a better decision to build the future of the company.

