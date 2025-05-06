The time for AEW to sign several up-and-coming stars might be here. Former NXT Superstar Cora Jade is one of those surprising names to have been let go by WWE as part of the recent releases.

Ad

Jade was seen as a top prospect in the sports entertainment giant and had been making waves with her tenure in WWE NXT. Despite missing significant time due to her knee injury, Jade made a huge return last year and was slowly beginning to regain momentum that would have established her as a top name in NXT.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, Cora Jade was surprisingly among the latest WWE releases. Following the end of her WWE tenure, she began dropping hints of wrestling for other promotions. Moreover, she even teased, making her way to AEW. Here are the three reasons why Cora Jade should make the shift to All Elite Wrestling if they offer her a contract.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

#3. The next logical step for Cora Jade after WWE

There was no doubting Cora Jade's in-ring ability and captivating personality, as seen during her tenure in WWE NXT. However, to take her career to the heights she might have aimed for initially, joining AEW is the next logical decision for her to make.

Ad

After all, All Elite Wrestling is the only direct competitor to the global juggernaut that poses a serious threat to them. The former NXT Tag Team Champion could utilize the opportunity to join the other side and take her career to the next level.

#2. Pursue top championship aspirations

Unlike her NXT peers like Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer, Cora Jade did not get an opportunity to compete on the main roster, let alone challenge for a major title in WWE, outside of NXT. However, all that can change if she chooses to sign with AEW.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Upon her debut, Tony Khan can capitalize on her popularity and insert her straight into a championship picture. She could step up against top champions like Mercedes Mone or Timeless Toni Storm and cement herself as a key player of the AEW women's division in the process.

#1. Gain experience on the big stages in AEW

Cora Jade has been a part of many of WWE NXT's top premium shows. However, she is yet to taste the bright lights of a major stage in professional wrestling. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was not given an opportunity to showcase her talent on a major WWE stage.

If the opportunity presents itself, Cora Jade might decide to sign with AEW. Tony Khan might slate her for the big leagues by having her appear at one of their stadium shows. Cora Jade's run in AEW could lead to her becoming a regular on top pay-per-views and weekly shows and gain the valuable experience that she missed out on during her tenure in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More