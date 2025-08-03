3 Reasons why Gunther must leave WWE and join AEW

Gunther suffered a massive loss at SummerSlam 2025 against CM Punk. The Ring General lost his World Heavyweight Championship following an incredible battle, putting his future in WWE in uncertainty. Currently, there are no solid reports on what is next for the Austrian star, but some reports suggest he is dealing with a nose issue. Such a status puts a major question mark on his future, which puts his fans in disarray.Over the past year, Gunther has suffered a questionable booking in WWE. Following defeats against stars such as Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and now CM Punk, many believe The Ring General has lost his aura in the Stamford-based promotion. As a result, it has sparked major speculation about him leaving the company to join AEW.Therefore, let's discuss three reasons why Gunther must leave WWE and join AEW:#3. Lackluster world title reigns in WWEThe Ring General has captured the World Heavyweight Title twice in WWE, and fans have shown interest in seeing his reign unfold. However, due to Triple H and Co.'s lackluster booking, both runs ended up becoming transitional reigns. It lacked memorable feuds and matches, ultimately making them forgettable. It highlighted that Triple H's booking never truly capitalized on the Austrian star's potential as World Champion.However, with AEW's creative freedom, Gunther could enjoy an iconic World Title reign under Tony Khan's promotion. He can add his own ideas to make it more engaging and memorable. Besides, a hard-hitting wrestler like The Ring General as a champion would be a natural fit for AEW's title scene. Therefore, the 37-year-old can leave WWE in pursuit of a legendary World Title reign.#2. Gunther has been lost in the shuffle in WWEFor the past year, the former Imperium member has been lost in a shuffle in WWE. Despite having everything to be a main event star, he has been working in the mid-card storylines for the majority of the year. Feuding with stars such as Jey Uso and Pat McAfee has hindered his main event push in the company.The Ring General has a special kind of wrestling style that has the potential to be the main attraction of a company. However, amid the long list of top stars such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, Gunther has been struggling to make a mark of his own. Meanwhile, in AEW, the 37-year-old could thrive as a main-event star.#1. AEW's focus on in-ring actionGunther is known for his incredible wrestling skills. However, WWE's lack of focus on in-ring action limits him from showing off his ability. Meanwhile, AEW is known for being heavily focused on wrestling and in-ring action, which makes it a better option for The Ring General's future in professional wrestling.The 37-year-old can easily fit on the roster alongside Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and more. He could also showcase his skills in NJPW and Ring of Honor, both of which are partnered with AEW. This move would allow the former World Heavyweight Champion to present himself more as a wrestler than a sports entertainer.Gunther was busted open during his match against CM Punk at SummerSlam. There have also been reports of him taking a time off from the company following last night's SummerSlam.