  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 3 Reasons why Gunther must leave WWE and join AEW

3 Reasons why Gunther must leave WWE and join AEW

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 03, 2025 19:13 GMT
Gunther and Tony Khan
Gunther and Tony Khan [Images via WWE.com & AEW's YouTube]

Gunther suffered a massive loss at SummerSlam 2025 against CM Punk. The Ring General lost his World Heavyweight Championship following an incredible battle, putting his future in WWE in uncertainty. Currently, there are no solid reports on what is next for the Austrian star, but some reports suggest he is dealing with a nose issue. Such a status puts a major question mark on his future, which puts his fans in disarray.

Ad

Over the past year, Gunther has suffered a questionable booking in WWE. Following defeats against stars such as Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and now CM Punk, many believe The Ring General has lost his aura in the Stamford-based promotion. As a result, it has sparked major speculation about him leaving the company to join AEW.

Therefore, let's discuss three reasons why Gunther must leave WWE and join AEW:

#3. Lackluster world title reigns in WWE

The Ring General has captured the World Heavyweight Title twice in WWE, and fans have shown interest in seeing his reign unfold. However, due to Triple H and Co.'s lackluster booking, both runs ended up becoming transitional reigns.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

It lacked memorable feuds and matches, ultimately making them forgettable. It highlighted that Triple H's booking never truly capitalized on the Austrian star's potential as World Champion.

However, with AEW's creative freedom, Gunther could enjoy an iconic World Title reign under Tony Khan's promotion. He can add his own ideas to make it more engaging and memorable. Besides, a hard-hitting wrestler like The Ring General as a champion would be a natural fit for AEW's title scene. Therefore, the 37-year-old can leave WWE in pursuit of a legendary World Title reign.

Ad
Ad

#2. Gunther has been lost in the shuffle in WWE

youtube-cover
Ad

For the past year, the former Imperium member has been lost in a shuffle in WWE. Despite having everything to be a main event star, he has been working in the mid-card storylines for the majority of the year. Feuding with stars such as Jey Uso and Pat McAfee has hindered his main event push in the company.

The Ring General has a special kind of wrestling style that has the potential to be the main attraction of a company. However, amid the long list of top stars such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, Gunther has been struggling to make a mark of his own. Meanwhile, in AEW, the 37-year-old could thrive as a main-event star.

Ad

#1. AEW's focus on in-ring action

Gunther is known for his incredible wrestling skills. However, WWE's lack of focus on in-ring action limits him from showing off his ability. Meanwhile, AEW is known for being heavily focused on wrestling and in-ring action, which makes it a better option for The Ring General's future in professional wrestling.

The 37-year-old can easily fit on the roster alongside Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and more. He could also showcase his skills in NJPW and Ring of Honor, both of which are partnered with AEW. This move would allow the former World Heavyweight Champion to present himself more as a wrestler than a sports entertainer.

Ad

Gunther was busted open during his match against CM Punk at SummerSlam. There have also been reports of him taking a time off from the company following last night's SummerSlam.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications