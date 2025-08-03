  • home icon
  Disappointing update on Gunther after losing WWE World Heavyweight Championship - Reports

Disappointing update on Gunther after losing WWE World Heavyweight Championship - Reports

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 03, 2025 13:33 GMT
Gunther (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Gunther (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Gunther had a forgettable night, as he lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night One of SummerSlam 2025. A new report has shed light on his immediate future after the show.

The Ring General was rumored to be dealing with a 'nose issue' heading into The Biggest Party of The Summer. That came into play during his match with CM Punk when he busted his nose open after being dumped on the announce desk.

The Austrian star was left with a bloodied nose, which allowed The Second City Saint to seize the opportunity and connect with two consecutive GTS to capture the title.

However, the title changed hands twice last night, thanks to Seth Rollins, who successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the end of the night.

But that's a discussion for another day. As for now, fans have been wondering what's next for the former Imperium leader.

According to Dave Meltzer, of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE ran the angle to write Gunther off TV, as he's scheduled to get surgery on his nose very soon.

"I was told Gunther’s having surgery on his nose. I was told that a couple of days ago. It’s very clear from watching the finish that Gunther’s having surgery on his nose pretty quick because they shot the angle where, you know, it’s like he busted his nose. So, that busted nose thing, that was 100%, you know, worked blood and planned. I mean, it was totally planned. So, you know, that was the cover for that," Meltzer noted.
With WWE Clash in Paris right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old RAW star will recover in time for the marquee event in France.

If you carry quotes from the article in your publication, please credit the Wrestling Observer Radio and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Harish Raj S
