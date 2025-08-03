  • home icon
Rhea Ripley makes plea to WWE following CM Punk's World Heavyweight Title loss at SummerSlam: "Give it back to him"

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 03, 2025 03:11 GMT
Rhea Ripley reacts to SummerSlam Night One ending (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Rhea Ripley reacts to the SummerSlam Night One ending (Image Credits: wwe.com & WWE on Instagram)

WWE ended Night One of SummerSlam 2025 on a cliffhanger. Neither Gunther nor CM Punk walked out of MetLife Stadium as the World Heavyweight Champion.

In the wake of this shocking finish, Rhea Ripley has made an urgent request to the management.

During the main event of SummerSlam Night One, Gunther lost his title to CM Punk in a barnburner of a contest. The Ring General dominated throughout the match, but made a grave mistake in the closing moments that cost him his gold.

Gunther celebrated prematurely, which gave CM Punk an opening, as he dumped him on the announce desk. In the end, The Second City Saint nailed the Austrian star with multiple GTS to end his 12-year title drought.

However, his fairytale run lasted barely five minutes, as a returning Seth Rollins rained on his parade. It seems like his injury was a glorified work.

The Visionary dropped his crutches and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the post-match shenanigans to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Fans at MetLife Stadium were left in utter disbelief after what transpired at SummerSlam. Among them was CM Punk's friend and fellow RAW Superstar, Rhea Ripley.

She took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a heartwarming picture of CM Punk holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, with the caption reading:

"Nobody f’n talk to me… 😭 give it back to him!"

You can check out her tweet below:

With Clash in Paris slated to be the next WWE Premium Live Event, it will be interesting to see if CM Punk will get a title opportunity in France.

