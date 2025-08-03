[WATCH] CM Punk apologizes to WWE fans in a heartbreaking moment after SummerSlam 2025 goes off the air

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 03, 2025 01:41 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
CM Punk had to apologize to WWE fans after SummerSlam 2025 went off the air in what was an extremely heart-wrenching moment for The Second City Saint.

It seemed like SummerSlam 2025 was going to be CM Punk's fairytale moment as he faced Gunther in the main event of Night One for the World Heavyweight Title. Despite the trash-talking and the levels that Gunther showed, Punk prevailed and became a World Champion, winning his first title in WWE in over a decade. Unfortunately, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and snatched the title from him.

After SummerSlam 2025 went off the air, a visibly heartbroken CM Punk was seen apologizing to the fans. The video comes as a courtesy of the SummerSlam post-show on WWE's YouTube channel.

Punk took his time to exit the ring and the arena, spending some time with fans after the fact. This is the second stadium show in a little over three months that Punk will be leaving with a broken heart.

A few months ago, he fulfilled his dream of headlining WrestleMania, but during that match, he was betrayed by Paul Heyman, the man who walked him to the ring.

It was pandemonium to end SummerSlam 2025 as Seth Rollins is your new World Heavyweight Champion.

Edited by Rohit Nath
