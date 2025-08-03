  • home icon
  • What Gunther said to CM Punk during trash-talking moment at SummerSlam 2025

What Gunther said to CM Punk during trash-talking moment at SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 03, 2025 01:24 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Gunther and CM Punk went to war at SummerSlam 2025, and The Ring General showed him the levels there are to the game in 2025. During the match, the Austrian talked some serious trash to The Second City Saint.

The main event of SummerSlam 2025 Night One saw CM Punk take on Gunther in an attempt to win his first singles title in WWE in 12 years. He successfully did that when he defeated The Ring General to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

It didn't last long, but he had his moment, which he had to fight a war to get to. In the middle of the match, Gunther had CM Punk in a stranglehold, and this is what he said to him during that moment:

"Who's the kid? Call me a kid again. You're never going to be The Best in the World, you're never going to be the World Champion!"

It was a big moment in the match as it was a reference to Punk calling The Ring General a "kid" during the build to the match. Despite the levels that he was shown by the Austrian star, he still managed to overcome the odds.

However, it wasn't to be for The Second City Saint.

An incredible end to the night at SummerSlam 2025.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

