BREAKING: Another shocking title change happens at the end of SummerSlam 2025

In a shocking turn of events, the main event of SummerSlam 2025 ended with yet another shocking title change as the ruse of the century took place and left fans in complete disbelief.While CM Punk dethroned Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, winning his first world title in a few years (and his first in over a decade with WWE), his moment was cut short when Seth Rollins came out.Rollins was out with Paul Heyman and had a brace on his leg as well as crutches. As he turned around, seemingly only issuing a warning, he then dropped the crutches and removed the leg brace, revealing it was all a ruse.In what Michael Cole called the &quot;Ruse of the Century&quot; at SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins then cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, thus ending Punk's reign in just a few minutes.It was heartbreak for CM Punk, but joy for The Visionary as he finally got his biggest W over his rival. It was a moment of vindication for him, and like Punk, he became the first two-time Money in the Bank winner to cash in twice successfully.While The Miz has also done that, he didn't technically win the briefcase in the ladder match. The same was the case for Edge, who had two cash-ins, but only one actual MITB ladder match victory.It was an incredible way to end SummerSlam 2025.