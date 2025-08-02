WWE SummerSlam Live Results Night 1: END OF GUNTHER; ROMAN REIGNS' HUGE LOSS?

The SummerSlam live coverage will begin at 6 PM EST! WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk
