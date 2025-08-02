Create
WWE SummerSlam Live Results Night 1: END OF GUNTHER; ROMAN REIGNS' HUGE LOSS?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedAug 02, 2025 15:37 GMT

Check out what happened live at WWE SummerSlam Night 1!

14:50 (GMT)2 AUG 2025

The SummerSlam live coverage will begin at 6 PM EST!

WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman)
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)
World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk
