Randy Orton seemingly hurts himself before SummerSlam match

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 03, 2025 00:47 GMT
Randy Orton is a 20-time WWE champion [Image credits: WWE
Randy Orton is a 20-time WWE champion [Image credits: WWE's Instagram and wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has teamed up with rapper Jelly Roll at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Before the start of their match, The Viper seemingly hurt himself.

Ad

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll have been in a heated feud with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre for quite some time. After taking shots at each other on the microphone and throwing hands week after week, they finally locked horns in a Tag Team Match at SummerSlam 2025. Going into the bout, The Scottish Warrior and The Maverick have the upper hand as tonight will be The Apex Predator's tag partner's debut match in WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before the start of their bout, Randy Orton seemingly hurt himself after running the ropes, as he had visible marks on his back. However, it was not too concerning as Orton continued the match without too many problems.

Check out a screenshot of Orton's back marks below:

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Logan Paul took a cheap shot at Jelly Roll at the start of the bout, but Orton somewhat kept his cool and took control of the bout. The contest turned in Paul and Drew McIntyre's favor in the last stages, and due to their incredible experience inside the ring compared to Roll, the contest ultimately ended in The Scottish Warrior's and The Maverick's favor.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications