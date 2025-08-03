Randy Orton seemingly hurts himself before SummerSlam match

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has teamed up with rapper Jelly Roll at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Before the start of their match, The Viper seemingly hurt himself.Randy Orton and Jelly Roll have been in a heated feud with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre for quite some time. After taking shots at each other on the microphone and throwing hands week after week, they finally locked horns in a Tag Team Match at SummerSlam 2025. Going into the bout, The Scottish Warrior and The Maverick have the upper hand as tonight will be The Apex Predator's tag partner's debut match in WWE.Before the start of their bout, Randy Orton seemingly hurt himself after running the ropes, as he had visible marks on his back. However, it was not too concerning as Orton continued the match without too many problems.Check out a screenshot of Orton's back marks below:Logan Paul took a cheap shot at Jelly Roll at the start of the bout, but Orton somewhat kept his cool and took control of the bout. The contest turned in Paul and Drew McIntyre's favor in the last stages, and due to their incredible experience inside the ring compared to Roll, the contest ultimately ended in The Scottish Warrior's and The Maverick's favor.