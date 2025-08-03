Top star could leave WWE: Heartbreaking SummerSlam footage surfaces online after devastating loss

A top star has hinted that he could be leaving WWE soon. New footage surfaced after he suffered a devastating loss at SummerSlam, which seems to indicate so.Karrion Kross hasn't been able to replicate the same amount of success on the main roster that he had in NXT. He has been involved in a few storylines but has struggled to become a regular feature on TV. He even voiced his displeasure with his bookings earlier this year after he was left off WrestleMania 41. Since then, many fans have rallied around Kross in the hopes that he would get a major push, which hasn't quite come to fruition.In recent weeks, Kross has been in Sami Zayn's ear in an attempt to get him to turn to the dark side. They faced each other in two singles matches and are tied at one-one. Tonight at SummerSlam, both men competed against each other in a rubber match. This time, Zayn emerged victorious. After the bout was over, Karrion Kross got up and acknowledged the crowd along with Scarlett, and it appeared like they were bidding farewell. This could be the biggest indication that The Herald of Doomsday could perhaps leave WWE soon.It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Karrion Kross and Scarlett in WWE.