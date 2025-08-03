  • home icon
Top star could leave WWE: Heartbreaking SummerSlam footage surfaces online after devastating loss

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 03, 2025
WWE HQ
This star is a former NXT Champion

A top star has hinted that he could be leaving WWE soon. New footage surfaced after he suffered a devastating loss at SummerSlam, which seems to indicate so.

Karrion Kross hasn't been able to replicate the same amount of success on the main roster that he had in NXT. He has been involved in a few storylines but has struggled to become a regular feature on TV. He even voiced his displeasure with his bookings earlier this year after he was left off WrestleMania 41. Since then, many fans have rallied around Kross in the hopes that he would get a major push, which hasn't quite come to fruition.

In recent weeks, Kross has been in Sami Zayn's ear in an attempt to get him to turn to the dark side. They faced each other in two singles matches and are tied at one-one. Tonight at SummerSlam, both men competed against each other in a rubber match. This time, Zayn emerged victorious. After the bout was over, Karrion Kross got up and acknowledged the crowd along with Scarlett, and it appeared like they were bidding farewell. This could be the biggest indication that The Herald of Doomsday could perhaps leave WWE soon.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Karrion Kross and Scarlett in WWE.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
