Bron Breakker heartbreakingly injured at WWE SummerSlam in devastating update

Bron Breakker has been injured at WWE SummerSlam. He is carrying a legitimate injury now in a moment of tragedy.Bron Breakker teamed up with Bronson Reed to face Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to start SummerSlam Night One. It was a big way to kick off the show, and ended up being a very hard-hitting affair. The stars all hit each other with everything that they had and looked ready to push things to an extreme.However, during the match, that hard-hitting nature of the match took a toll on the stars. Bron Breakker hit a dive off the apron onto the ringside commentary table, but missed Jey Uso. He landed leg first, and it was clear from that moment on that he was hurt. He was limping but continued the match. After the bout was done, he was seen in off-air footage, walking away with a severe limp.Now, after the show was done, things went even worse. The star came back to the ring to celebrate the win with Seth Rollins after the star cashed in the briefcase and captured the World Heavyweight Championship, but his leg was heavily taped, and the star was limping badly.His leg is hurt, now fans have to wait to hear what's next and how bad the injury is.