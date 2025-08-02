Gunther struggling with injury ahead of WWE SummerSlam - reports

Gunther is set to main event tonight's SummerSlam Saturday alongside CM Punk as the two men battle for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Straight Edge Superstar is seen as the favorite to pick up the win and walk out of New Jersey with his first World Championship in more than a decade. And it looks like there could be a solid reason for this.Dave Meltzer recently reported in The Wrestling Observer's daily update that The Ring General has suffered a nose injury that could force him to take some time off.“GUNTHER has a nose issue that may require him to take some time off.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Austrian Anomaly has been part of some of the biggest matches that WWE has booked over the past few years, and could need to take some time away to rest and recover. The Ring General has dominated the company for almost his entire career, and it could now be time to pass on the World Heavyweight Championship to allow CM Punk to carry it into WWE's next chapter.Will Gunther lose his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam?CM Punk could defeat the World Champion tonight at SummerSlam, with original plans stating that Seth Rollins was set to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, after Rollins' injury, many believe that the cash-in is likely to be delayed. However, given that the match is still set to be the main event, there could still be a plan for The Visionary to cash in the contract, given he's cleared to perform. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIf Gunther is beaten and Punk is then the man who is cashed in on, it would allow The Ring General to take some time off since he will no longer be in the title picture.There are many combustible elements ahead of SummerSlam, but all will become clear tonight.