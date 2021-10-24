3 reasons Hangman Adam Page should win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, and 2 he shouldn't

Hangman Adam Page is one of the best babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling, and fans cannot wait to see their favorite cowboy lift the AEW World Championship.

The Millennial Cowboy will take on Kenny Omega for the title at Full Gear 2021, and fans are hoping Adam Page's moment of glory will finally arrive in November.

The Adam Page and The Elite storyline has been building since 2017 and, since 2019, has been the biggest storyline. We might be reaching its final arc at Full Gear 2021.

Having won the Casino Ladder Match at Dynamite's second-anniversary show, Adam Page can put all doubts about his credibility to rest. However, is this the right place and time for his coronation?

Let's look at 3 reasons why Adam Page should win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear and 2 reasons why he should not.

#3. Why Adam Page should win the AEW World Championship: His story has been running for four years

Parker Price @hockeyprice 3:32 am and all I can think about is how I’m gonna tell my kids the story of the elite and hangman Paige and how it’s the greatest story line of all time 3:32 am and all I can think about is how I’m gonna tell my kids the story of the elite and hangman Paige and how it’s the greatest story line of all time

Adam Page was a member of The Elite before tensions started to arise. Despite capturing the AEW Tag Team Championship with Kenny Omega, Page left The Elite and joined forces with The Dark Order.

Given that The Elite has consistently undermined Page and his ability, it's time for some comeuppance for the heel faction. Page winning the World Championship will silence everyone who doubted him.

Not only will it be the ultimate victory of good over evil, but also the perfect climax to one of the longest storylines in modern wrestling history.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh