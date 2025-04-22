3 Reasons why Hangman Page should be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley still occupies the throne as the One and True King with the AEW World Championship. However, fans are calling for someone to finally topple him after retaining his title multiple times.

Tony Khan seems to be setting the stage for Moxley to take on Samoa Joe, as of now. But there's a possibility that if Mox retains, he's also got his next challenger figured out as well. That challenger is none other than Hangman Page.

We're here to give some reasons behind why Page should be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley.

#3. Establishing the true hero and ace of AEW

There has been a lot of talk around who AEW considers to be its true protagonist in the overarching story they've built. Many fans have thrown around the word 'Ace' to describe this hero and have attached to it a few stars such as Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland.

However, it seems there's only ever been one lead character in the story of All Elite Wrestling. That one star is Hangman Adam Page. While there's some debate about the topic, it's clear that Tony Khan has booked the Cowboy to be the company's true main character.

We're sure that the debate will still go on about it, but whoever dethrones Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion should be named the ace of the company. It's seemingly time for Hangman Page to finally earn that spot and let the company establish him as the main protagonist.

#2. Fans are quite fed up with Jon Moxley

There has been a lot of negativity surrounding Jon Moxley's current AEW World Championship reign. Many fans have become quite frustrated with his dominance alongside The Death Riders and have become disengaged with his storyline.

We've seen the fans react negatively to seeing him retain at recent PPVs such as Revolution and Dynasty. The decision to keep the title on him has often derailed near-perfect shows in the fans' eyes. So, it's clear that it's time for a change.

Fans cheered loudly when Samoa Joe finally took the AEW Trios World Championship off of Mox, and it's time to do the same with the World Title. While Samoa Joe won't be a bad choice to dethrone Moxley, a better choice would be to give the fans someone they want to cheer badly for, and that's Adam Page.

#1. The redemption of Hangman Page

Hangman Page has pushed himself to the dark side and allowed his anger to take over him. However, it seems that All Elite Wrestling is building towards his redemption.

We recently saw Swerve Strickland address his actions against The Cowboy in a backstage segment. This may have sparked something in the latter and could force him to move on and focus on saving All Elite Wrestling from the threat of Jon Moxley.

Even though it would be a long road to redemption for Hangman Page, AEW could tell a beautiful story with him. As of now, to get to that point of facing Mox for the World title, he needs to win the Owen Hart Cup and then look to eliminate The Death Riders once and for all.

