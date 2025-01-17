Jon Moxley has been running roughshod on the AEW roster ever since he became the World Champion. The One and Only King has banded together with Marina Shafir, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir on a path of destruction.

Even though the faction has been putting on exciting matches and engaging in merciless heel activities, fans still don't enjoy them. As of now, many fans have a negative reception towards the faction and Jon Moxley for their actions. However, we're here to look at the few reasons why the hate against them is unwarranted.

#3) Jon Moxley's philosophy of egos running AEW is true

Jon Moxley has had enough of the state of All Elite Wrestling and decided to take matters into his own hands. Forming a dangerous group to destroy the roster and rebuild once again, they've targeted some stars that have occupied the limelight for too long.

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Expand Tweet

Even though fans weren't happy to see him target the likes of Darby Allin and Bryan Danielson, Moxley knows his mission requires sacrifice. If we were to look more closely, perhaps his victims could have been redirected to other stars such as The Elite, but The Death Riders are on a path of destruction to tear down the promotion's heart and soul.

#2) The Death Riders being compared to WWE's Retribution is false

Even though we've seen many factions come in and look to destroy the entire roster within the company, it seems fans think The Death Riders are going to crash and burn similar to another WWE faction, Retribution.

The Retribution storyline was going to fail from the start and showed no promise at all even at the very beginning. Many of its stars had no credibility to them and were given no chance to get over as they were presented with names such as Slapjack, and T-Bar.

Speaking for the members of The Death Riders, every star such as Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Pac, and Shafir has credible backing behind them and has been presented as actual threats to the roster. They also have a reigning AEW World Champion leading them in the form of Jon Moxley as a tyrannical monster.

#1) Putting Mox in focus at AEW while Roman and Seth continue as big players in WWE

The Shield is bound to go down as one of the best factions in professional wrestling history. All three of its stars have gained major success and become dependable stars, as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins continue to be placed in major storylines in WWE.

So, as the two former Shield members continue to flourish in WWE, it's also important for Jon Moxley to be positioned highly particularly on top of the card. Even though fans don't currently enjoy his fourth AEW World title reign as much as the others, it's important to understand that he can carry himself as the top champion perfectly within All Elite Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

We're sure he'll eventually lose the world title, but it's necessary for Tony Khan to still keep Mox in focus for major storylines in the company similar to his Shield cohorts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback