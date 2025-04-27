3 reasons why Jamie Hayter should defeat Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing

In the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter earned her spot in the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The Ever-Shiniest Striker defeated Kris Statlander in a hard-hitting contest to book herself a match against Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing 2025.

It will be the first in-ring encounter between the two female stars. The CEO has been presented as an invincible force since her AEW debut, and she would like to continue that momentum by beating Hayter next month.

Meanwhile, Jamie Hayter would be eager to finally get a Women's World Title shot by prevailing over the reigning TBS Champion at Double or Nothing 2025. The winner of this contest will go on to battle Toni Storm at All In Texas.

While Mercedes Mone is arguably the biggest name in the AEW Women's division, certain factors suggest that it should be Hayter who should emerge victorious in this match.

In this article, let's look at three reasons why Jamie Hayter should defeat Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing 2025.

#3. It would allow Tony Khan to book Mercedes Mone vs. Athena on a bigger stage

Mercedes Mone has developed issues with the reigning ROH Women's World Champion, Athena. The two stars recently crossed paths in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, where The CEO scored a sneaky pinfall victory to advance to the finals.

The issues between the two champions seem far from over. Athena will not be too glad about Mone getting the spotlight at her expense.

Mone vs. Athena is a money match, and Tony Khan must book it for All In Texas. The All Elite Wrestling President could achieve that by having The American Joshi cost The CEO her match against Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing.

Mercedes Mone will be left infuriated after failing to get a shot at Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship. The Boss could decide to direct her anger towards Athena, which could lead to a singles contest between the duo at All In Texas.

#2. Jamie Hayter deserves a major title opportunity

At All In 2024, Jamie Hayter returned to All Elite Wrestling after nearly 15 months. However, the English star's first appearance after her in-ring hiatus transpired on the pre-show, which infuriated the majority of AEW fans.

Since then, The Ever-Shiniest Striker has continued to build momentum in singles competition. While she has not been consistently featured on AEW TV, Jamie continues to be one of the most popular stars in her division.

Before her unfortunate injury in 2023, Jamie Hayter was the undeniable face of women's wrestling in All Elite Wrestling. Since her return, the 30-year-old star has struggled to reclaim that spot.

Hayter is one of the most valuable stars on the entire AEW roster, and Tony Khan must not let her potential be wasted. The hard-hitting performer has maintained a consistent quality in her performances, and it's high time she gets her due shot at the AEW Women's World Championship.

At Double or Nothing 2025, Jamie Hayter must make a statement by defeating Mercedes Mone. She must overcome The CEO in their upcoming clash to earn a shot at Toni Storm's title.

It will be a moment of redemption for the young star, who was relegated to the pre-show segment the last time she appeared at All In.

#1. An opportunity for Tony Khan to replace Mariah May in AEW

As per recent reports, Mariah May's AEW contract is set to expire in the summer. WWE is expected to make a lucrative offer to The Glamour, with May being likely to ink a deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Mariah May's departure will leave a huge void in the AEW women's division. The Woman from Hell was the central focus of the division for the past year, while names like Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander struggled to get into the main event scene.

With The Fighting Princess possibly going to WWE, Tony Khan could book Jamie Hayter as the next breakout star in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The AEW President must give a massive push to The Ever-Shiniest Striker to ensure Mariah May is not missed much by the promotion's core audience.

At Double or Nothing 2025, The British Superstar must emerge victorious against Mercedes Mone. It could be the beginning of Hayter's long-awaited ascent to the top, allowing her to fill in the gap left by The Woman from Hell.

Mercedes Mone may not benefit much from a win against Hayter as she is already an established star in the division. Meanwhile, the victory would do wonders for the 30-year-old star, who has been waiting for a title opportunity for months.

