3 reasons why Jon Moxley must retain his title at AEW All In

At AEW All In 2025, Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page. The two men have been rivals for the past three years, and it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top in their upcoming encounter.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy defeated Will Ospreay in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to become the number one contender for Moxley's title. The majority of fans want to see The Hanger walk out of the Globe Life Field Stadium in Texas as the new World Champion.

However, certain factors indicate that it should be The One True King who should emerge victorious in his title defense at All In. If Tony Khan extends Moxley's title reign beyond All In Texas, it will come as a shocker for many fans. However, TK might have a better plan in mind regarding the end of The Death Riders' reign of terror.

In this article, let's look at three reasons why Jon Moxley must retain his title at All In 2025.

#3. Jon Moxley's win at All In will solidify him as the most dominant champion

Jon Moxley has only competed at All In once in his career. The Purveyor of Violence was part of the Stadium Stampede match in 2023, where his team ended up on the losing side.

Having not won any bout at AEW's biggest pay-per-view of the year, The One True King would be eager to redeem himself on July 12. The Ace of All Elite Wrestling could leave the wrestling world stunned by defeating AEW's biggest babyface at the moment.

Jon Moxley could win this match against Hangman Page with minimal interference from The Death Riders. The 39-year-old star could cement himself as the most feared champion in the promotion's history by retaining his title at the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

While he is already quite dominant, Moxley's credibility will skyrocket if he manages to walk out of Texas with the World Title still in his grasp. The One True King would appear invincible after this win, making his eventual title loss an even more monumental event.

#2. It would put Hangman Page in a similar scenario as Cody Rhodes following his WrestleMania 39 loss

Tony Khan could take a page out of WWE's playbook to book the finish of the Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page bout. After floundering in the mid-card scene for two years, The Cowboy could have a career-defining performance against his arch-rival at All In Texas.

Unfortunately, Hangman's efforts could prove to be not enough, as The One True King could find a way to retain his AEW World Title on July 12. With The Death Riders in his corner, Jon Moxley could hand a crushing loss to The Hanger, similar to how Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

The victory would certainly break the confidence of Hangman Page, who has been yearning to win the coveted title since 2022. The former member of The Elite would be forced to wait for another title opportunity for some time, similar to how The American Nightmare waited a year to get his title shot.

The story could extend till Revolution 2026, where Page could finally dethrone Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. Fans despised the finish to WrestleMania 39 for a long time, as they desperately wanted to see Cody Rhodes win that night. However, that loss played a huge role in making Rhodes' victory at WrestleMania 40 even more special.

A similar thing could happen in the case of Hangman Page, who could eventually get his moment of redemption against The One True King after his defeat at All In.

#1. Darby Allin could be the one to defeat the AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley's reign of terror started at AEW Grand Slam 2024. The One True King defeated Darby Allin in September last year to become the new number one contender for the AEW World Title.

If Allin had managed to defeat Moxley in that match, The Death Riders might have never been able to wreak havoc in the main event scene. The Invisible Man feuded with Moxley's faction for the next few months, before taking time off television in December 2024.

The story that began with Darby Allin's defeat could end with him putting an end to Jon Moxley's tyranny. Instead of handing over the win to Hangman Page, Tony Khan could wait till Darby Allin returns to the scene.

After The Cowboy fails to take Moxley's title at All In Texas, we could see Darby Allin show up to have a confrontation with The Ace of All Elite Wrestling. The two men could feud till All Out 2025, where the daredevil star could finally get his moment of glory.

Darby Allin recently fulfilled his lifelong dream of climbing Mount Everest, and he also planted an AEW Flag at the mountain's peak. After such a remarkable achievement, Allin could add another accolade to his collection by winning the AEW World Championship.

