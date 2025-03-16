3 reasons why Jon Moxley should return to WWE and 2 why he shouldn't

Jon Moxley is one of the most dangerous wrestlers in AEW and that has been made clear ever since he joined the company. His character has been consistent and so has his wrestling style.

Ad

He has had his ups and downs, from his personal life to his struggles inside the ring. However, despite all that, Moxley has overcome them and is rightfully at the top of the mountain in AEW. Despite all the success he has had, there is always a section of the fans that wants him to go back to WWE.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why he should and two reasons why he should not go to WWE. First, let's look at reasons why a return is warranted.

Ad

Trending

3. Stale character

Moxley's character has not changed ever since he moved to AEW. Be it as a babyface or as a heel, his persona has been the same. While consistency is good, it also breeds boredom.

That is exactly what is happening with Jon Moxley. From the way he cuts his promos to the way he wrestles, there is a massive need for him to change his character and that can only happen if he moves to WWE.

Ad

2. Reunite The Shield

The Shield is something that will forever be synonymous with Jon Moxley. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns were part of the legendary faction and there has not been anything similar since then.

Ad

Fans would love nothing more than The Shield to reunite again. Given the recent rivalry between Seth Rollins and Reigns, the timing is ripe for it to happen.

1. Proper World Championship run

Jon Moxley was the WWE Champion during his time there and held the title for 84 days. However, despite holding the world title, it always felt like he was not the main character.

Ad

Given how he has changed his character since joining AEW and with how the fans view him now, a proper run with the World Championship might entice him to come back to WWE.

Now, let's look at the reasons why he should not return.

2. Face of AEW

Whether people like to admit it or not, Jon Moxley is the face of AEW. He has been carrying the company on his back and it is evident. The Purveyor of Violence is the only four-time AEW World Champion, and it is easy to see why he has been trusted with the top prize repeatedly.

Ad

Ad

He has been in the main event of a lot of pay-per-views and has had great matches. He will not receive the same spotlight if he goes back to WWE and that is one reason why he should stick with AEW.

1. Won't get creative freedom

Jon Moxley has a lot of influence in AEW and that is down to the fact that Tony Khan trusts him a lot. He has creative freedom in the company and that was one of the reasons why he left WWE in the first place.

Going back, he will end up in the same place he was in when he left. So, sticking with AEW and Tony Khan might be the best thing for the AEW World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback