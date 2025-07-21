3 reasons why Jon Moxley's probable WWE return would be bigger than CM Punk's

Jon Moxley is often referred to as the Ace of AEW. Since joining the promotion in May 2019, The One True King has gone on to become a cornerstone of the Tony Khan-led company.Before signing with All Elite Wrestling, Moxley spent seven years on the WWE main roster. The Purveyor of Violence had a memorable run in the Stamford-based promotion, where he won several championships and made several amazing memories.However, Moxley left the company in 2019 due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. Considering the success he has achieved in AEW, the chances of Moxley returning to WWE seem very slim.Fans had also considered CM Punk to have left WWE forever before his iconic return in 2023. It was a moment that truly reaffirmed the &quot;Never Say Never&quot; proverb used in pro wrestling.However, Jon Moxley could outshine The Best in the World's return if he comes back to WWE in the future. In this article, let's look at three reasons why Jon Moxley's probable WWE return would be bigger than CM Punk's.#3. Jon Moxley is a much bigger superstar nowCM Punk was already a well-established star when he left WWE in 2014. While the end of his AEW run did considerable damage to his credibility, the WWE fans were still thrilled to have Punk back.However, things would be largely different if Jon Moxley showed up in the sports entertainment juggernaut. At the time of his exit, Moxley was a mid-card talent who occasionally got some opportunities in the main event.The One True King was undeniably the least pushed member of The Shield and could not match the level of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Jon Moxley's run in AEW has helped establish him as a worldwide megastar.In the past six years, Moxley has captured numerous championships and has wrestled across several promotions. The Purveyor of Violence is a force to be reckoned with in the pro wrestling circuit, having beaten numerous legends in the last few years.Jon Moxley has redefined what it means to be a main event player. The Ace of AEW already has a massive fanbase in WWE, which has been eagerly waiting for him to show up in the company again.While CM Punk did not change much for the fans during his 10-year-long absence, Moxley has become a much bigger attraction. If The One True King returns to WWE, it could be the biggest pro wrestling pop of the last two decades.#2. The One True King has had a far worse relationship with WWECM Punk's WWE exit in 2014 caused a lot of controversy. However, the two sides did make efforts to reconcile over the next few years.In a recent podcast appearance, The Best in the World revealed that he had a secret meeting with Vince McMahon and Triple H in 2018-19 to discuss the possibility of a WWE return. Interestingly, Punk also worked as an analyst on WWE Backstage in 2019-20.While he had serious differences with the company, it only took Punk three months to show up in WWE after leaving AEW. However, Jon Moxley's relationship with the sports entertainment juggernaut is far worse.Since leaving in 2019, The One True King has actively criticized WWE's creative process. The 39-year-old star has burnt his bridges with the Stamford-based promotion, and his great relationship with Tony Khan also kept him from rejoining his previous company.The Purveyor of Violence had a chance to go back to the Stamford-based promotion, but he chose to renew his AEW deal instead. The erstwhile Dean Ambrose has been vocal about his desire to stay with AEW till the end of his career.If the Triple H-led creative regime manages to bring back the former Shield member, it would be a massive shocker.#1. Possibility of a massive WrestleMania matchJon Moxley's probable return to WWE would open the doors to one of the biggest dream matches in WWE history. If The Ace of AEW rejoins the Stamford-based promotion, fans could finally get to witness a WrestleMania bout involving Moxley, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.Interestingly, the three stars did face each other at Battleground 2016, where Moxley defeated his former Shield brothers. However, the trio was still relatively young in their singles career, and the decision to hold this massive contest at a B-level pay-per-view was also a terrible idea.Fans were more excited about the possibility of CM Punk's return rather than him facing any specific opponents. It would not be the case with Moxley, whose presence would make a long-awaited dream match possible.The idea of The Tribal Chief, The Visionary, and The One True King going to war in the main event of WrestleMania seems exhilarating. The Triple Threat match alone could cement Moxley's return as a bigger occurrence than CM Punk's return.