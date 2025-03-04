3 reasons why Kenny Omega should win the AEW World Title in 2025

Kenny Omega returned to huge fanfare at the end of AEW Worlds End 2024. Since then, The Cleaner has been feuding with Don Callis' stable and is set to go against Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution 2025 this weekend.

Ad

The two are set to collide against each other in a singles match for the International Championship. Omega eyes to win a prize again after missing out a year from competition due to Diverticulitis.

However, even if he does, The Best Bout Machine shouldn't stop there this year. He should go after the AEW World Championship in 2025, and we have a few reasons why.

#3. Kenny Omega has proven himself as a draw in AEW

Kenny Omega is one of the top performers working in professional wrestling today and has largely been one of AEW's biggest stars. The Cleaner has proven his worth as a global star with his work in NJPW as well and has certainly attracted even mainstream attention to the company.

Ad

Trending

His World Title reign from 2020 to 2021 is also recognized as one of the best in the promotion's young history. It also came at one of the lowest points for the professional wrestling world during COVID-19, but Omega's work as The Belt Collector truly shined and put forth must-see TV for the fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. To build a bigger feud down the line against Kazuchika Okada

Kenny Omega's surprise return at Worlds End 2024 to confront Kazuchika Okada sent fans into a frenzy. Both stars have a lot of history with each other in Japan, including their series of shows-stopping classic matches.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the confrontation would be much more exciting as this would be the first time that Western audiences could see the two of them collide soon. Both Omega and Okada have started building towards their eventual match, but it would be a much bigger occasion if Omega had the world title in his hands.

Tony Khan could then build the feud into a Champion vs. Champion match, with the winner taking it all. The hype for that bout would certainly reach a fever pitch, as we would see them put it all on the line for the AEW World Championship and the Continental Title.

Ad

#1. The AEW EVP hasn't been in the main event scene for a long time

Over the years, Kenny Omega has proved that he is a main event star, from his promos to his entrance to his ring work. The 41-year-old star has made enough of an impact for anyone not to question him being in the main event.

Ad

However, despite that, Omega has been out of the main event scene for some time now, partly due to missing a year in competition. Now that he's back and better than ever, there is no reason not to push his importance as a main eventer and put him in the World title picture again.

Especially considering that he has only had one reign with the AEW World Championship as of now, and Jon Moxley is now in his fourth reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.