3 Reasons why Lana should join AEW and 2 she shouldn't

In early June 2021, Lana was released from WWE. While it wasn't the most shocking release in recent times, it was a bit surprising as the company seemed to value her a lot.

She gained a good deal of popularity in WWE and grew a lot in her seven-year stint on the main roster. The big question is what's next for her? IMPACT Wrestling could be a good place, but some fans are clamoring for her to join All Elite Wrestling.

This list makes a case for why Lana should join AEW and why she shouldn't:

#3. Should join AEW: Lana has more opportunity to develop as a wrestler

Listening back to me talking with @IAmJericho on #TalkisJericho I’ve learned wrestling is rough and smooth, glamorous and messy, full of tall tales and short memories. I love it. I’m still trying to study it. And I most definitely miss it. pic.twitter.com/dWJabRqnTo — CJ “Lana” Perry (@TheCJPerry) July 2, 2021

Lana has been open in admitting that she was never the best in-ring competitor in the WWE Women's division. It was only in 2017 when she began her in-ring career with the company, and even then, she didn't wrestle as frequently as most of the other women on the roster.

AEW was initially criticized for having a thin women's division, but it has grown in depth and talent organically with some signings. It's only set to improve further with Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) expected to be the next major signing to the women's division.

Admittedly, the two superstars would be in completely different places. Soho has already established herself as a bit of a veteran and has a lot more experience to slot right in.

The same won't be the case for Lana, but that might be more beneficial for her. As long as she gets regular TV time and wrestles more, she's going to get better at it. With WWE, she had opportunities to wrestle, but they never capitalized on her when she gained the most momentum.

With Lana, what it's going to take is improvement in the ring and a good storyline to develop her character. It's almost guaranteed that she will have that opportunity to grow as a wrestler overall in All Elite Wrestling. In WWE, the women's division is usually too stacked, and they have made a bad habit out of only featuring women in title feuds.

If there is organic growth for her to have in AEW, then it makes sense for her to make the jump.

