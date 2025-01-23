3 Reasons making The Hurt Syndicate AEW World Tag Team Champions is a bad decision

The Hurt Syndicate is on its way to the top in AEW as a group after Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have secured themselves a new prize. Lashley and Benjamin took on the Private Party and defeated them soundly to win the AEW World Tag Team Title.

However, even though the tag team title certainly looks good on them, perhaps it was a bad decision. So, let's see why putting the title on The Hurt Syndicate was a bad decision by the creative.

#3. Ending the Private Party's AEW World Tag Team Title reign too soon

Private Party had garnered a considerable amount of momentum behind them in All Elite Wrestling. Both Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy had gotten themselves over with fans as they had pushed themselves to stardom after besting The Young Bucks to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

However, it looked like they would lose as soon as The Hurt Syndicate stepped up to warn them of an incoming challenge. Private Party deserved a longer reign in the promotion and should've been kept away from a tag team match against The Hurt Syndicate for longer.

Both Lashley and Benjamin made quick work of the former champions, not only them being a tag team, but in the division as well.

#2. Both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin should go for the singles title instead

It isn't inherently the worst thing that Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin won the AEW World Tag Team Title. However, they should've aimed for singles titles first before they moved on to ending the Private Party's reign.

Bobby Lashley is a certified main-event-level star and should be working his way up the card to challenge for the AEW World Championship. Shelton Benjamin is also a certified legend and deserves a singles title run, as he could win the International or TNT Championship.

Having them secure these titles first before moving on to challenge the Private Party would've been a better decision and would've established them as a more dominant force.

#1. Moving away from the Bobby Lashley-Swerve Strickland feud too abruptly

It seems that All Elite Wrestling's creative team has been less focused as of late since some of their decisions seemed too hasty. Ending a building saga between Bobby Lashley and Swerve Strickland is one example.

The All Mighty had emphatically arrived in All Elite Wrestling as he would destroy The Realest. The two popular stars were in place for a major feud going into next year, as they had a match at the Full Gear PPV. Lashley took the win, and the feud abruptly ended there.

Swerve Strickland seems to have moved on to feuding with Ricochet instead, and Bobby Lashley now looks to have moved himself into the tag team division. Perhaps AEW Creative should've fleshed out his dominance more as a singles star before they abruptly put him into a match for the tag team championship.

