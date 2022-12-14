3 Reasons why Mandy Rose should sign with AEW after alleged WWE release

Mandy Rose was surprisingly released from WWE, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. Could she be a useful signing for Tony Khan and AEW?

The Toxic Attraction leader was a part of the main roster for a long time before switching to NXT in July 2021. She immediately allied with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and they named their faction Toxic Attraction.

At Halloween Havoc in October last year, she defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a street fight to become the NXT Women's Champion. However, at the recently concluded NXT show, Mandy lost her title to Roxanne Perez, ending her 413 days reign as champion.

It is now being reported that Mandy's release was related to her posting explicit content on her fansite. Let's examine why the former champion could be a positive signing for Tony Khan.

#3. Mandy Rose has star power attached to her

While Mandy Rose was a mid-card act at best on the main roster, she grew as a heel during her time in NXT. As the leader of Toxic Attraction, she was a disliked heel. Moreover, her in-ring work has improved as well.

Viewers took notice of her progress as well, resulting in a bigger fanbase for the former Tough Enough contestant. At a time when Tony Khan is pushing for improvements in the women's division, adding a wrestler with a sizable fanbase will bring more eyes to the product.

While there are numerous wrestlers on the AEW roster who are better inside the ring, sprinkling star power would result in a net positive.

#2. AEW's schedule will be lighter for Mandy Rose

WWE does a number of house shows annually, which extends to all three of its brands. As a result, the biggest names are required to work an arduous schedule which involves multiple matches a week and a considerable amount of travel.

AEW's schedule is much lighter in comparison. Rampage is often taped immediately after Dynamite. With the former NXT women's champion having non-wrestling streams of income, a lighter schedule would be appealing.

#1. Potential for fresh storylines

Mandy Rose has faced almost everyone across all three WWE brands over the past many years. During her historic title reign, she vanquished almost everyone on the NXT roster.

If she were to sign for AEW, it would open up a lot of storyline options. Especially with someone like Saraya, with whom Mandy Rose shares history. The Anti-Diva's last ever televised match in WWE was alongside Mandy and Sonya Deville against Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

There are numerous other fresh match-ups possible. Moreover, working with superior workers in AEW will also help Mandy hone her in-ring skills.

Do you think Tony Khan will sign the recently released star? Let us know in the comments section below.

