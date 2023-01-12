3 Reasons why Sami Zayn should leave WWE for AEW amid reports of Saudi Arabia deal 

Sami Zayn has been one of the most prominent stars in WWE over the past year. His inclusion in The Bloodline has resulted in some of the most entertaining segments of the product.

However, with Vince McMahon back in power and unsubstantiated rumors of the promotion being sold off to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, fans are wondering if the Honorary Uce might just decide to finally jump over to AEW.

Zayn is considered one of the most versatile talents in the industry today by some WWE fans, but could this translate well into All Elite Wrestling? Continue reading as we list three reasons why Sami Zayn should leave WWE for AEW before the promotion lands in Saudi Arabian hands.

#3 With Vince McMahon back, Sami Zayn could end up being buried instead of utilized

Before becoming the Honorary Uce and joining The Bloodline, Zayn largely had personas that weren't always well received by fans. However his run as Intercontinental Champion was likely the only time fans were happy with Vince McMahon's booking of the star. Despite this, he never allowed his gimmick to hold back his in-ring prowess and ability to entertain, which is likely what caught Triple H's eye leading up to his eventual Bloodline inclusion.

Vince McMahon, on the other hand, has far different ideas when it comes to what's best for WWE. The returning Executive Chairman has been candid when it comes to his focus on larger more physically imposing stars over agile underdogs like Sami Zayn. This could ultimately lead to McMahon influencing the star's booking to dramatically drop, leading to him falling back into the main roster mid-card.

#2 Many of Sami Zayn's former Ring of Honor rivals and allies are now prominent stars in AEW

Zayn as El Generico during his run with ROH.

Hardcore wrestling fans will likely still recall Zayn's well-received run as the masked El Generico during his tenure with Ring of Honor. The star also notably feuded with Kevin Steen (Owens) for two years, something many fans of the two still often talk about. During his long 7 years in ROH, he notably took on names such as Jay Lethal, The Young Bucks, and Bryan Danielson.

Today, ROH is not only owned by Tony Khan but numerous stars who were once massive in the promotion are now in AEW. This opens a door for Sami Zayn to either retake the El Generico mantel or have bouts with former ROH stars while making numerous references to the character. Zayn's ability to entertain could additionally result in some of the most entertaining segments in AEW, allowing him to pair up with the likes of Danhausen.

#1 Sami Zayn is officially banned from the country of Saudi Arabia because of his ethnicity

WWE's history with Saudi Arabia has largely been shrouded in controversy due to numerous political connections. Despite this, the promotion has continued to hold events in the country, and last year saw the first time women were allowed to compete at Crown Jewel. Notably, a handful of stars have never once taken part in the Premium Live Event, with Sami Zayn being one of the most notable exclusions.

Over the years, fans have wondered why the Honorary Uce has missed these events each time. Zayn once claimed that he simply had no interest in attending, however, according to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer, the Saudi government has banned WWE from bringing the star into the country due to his Syrian heritage.

If the rumors do indeed end up being true, a Saudi Arabian-owned WWE would either be a hostile environment for the star or outright result in Sami Zayn outright being released from the promotion.

