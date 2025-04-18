3 reasons Samoa Joe needs to dethrone Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley has challenged Samoa Joe to wage war against him for the AEW World Championship. The two stars are the biggest stars on the roster and have made it known that they will be coming after each other.

Ad

Samoa Joe recently defeated Moxley for the AEW Trios World Championship by choking him out on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru this week. It now seems that Moxley is not going to let this go by and is looking to destroy the former champion. However, we're hoping that Joe will also dethrone him for the World title.

#3. The fans are sick of Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign

Jon Moxley is a four-time AEW World Champion, and fans were quite excited to see how his reign would fare when it first started. Even though it was interesting at first seeing him wreak havoc with the Death Riders, it's safe to say that it has gotten boring.

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fans have been reacting negatively to the Death Riders storyline for some time now, and have gotten tired of seeing Moxley retain his World Title every time through interferences. We've seen the fans boo everytime the One and True King has retained his World Title at every pay-per-view. Some fans have claimed that it has even ruined the entire show for them.

Even Tony Khan has acknowledged all of the negative reactions Moxley has been receiving, so perhaps it's time to course correct.

Ad

#2. Everyone believes Samoa Joe can be a reliable World Champion

Tony Khan had previously stated that Jon Moxley is a reliable AEW World Champion in response to negative reactions from the fans. But, it's time to put another reliable big name in his place to be the World Champion, and it's safe to say Samoa Joe is one of those names.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former WWE star is not only a menacing presence inside the ring and a believable threat to Moxley, but has the star power to be a two-time AEW World Champion. We've already seen him choke the Purveyor of Violence once inside the ring; who's to say he can't make it happen once again?

The fans are also behind the Samoan Submission Machine and popped hugely for him when he took down Mox this week on Dynamite.

Ad

#1. Jon Moxley needs a breather

Jon Moxley has undoubtedly been one of the most reliable stars who has stepped up to carry All Elite Wrestling in its darkest times. The One and True King has been rewarded for his loyalty and hard work with multiple World title reigns, but this time his reign seems to be going on for too long.

The fans are growing tired of him and have begun booing him, seemingly due to overexposure on TV and especially the main event scene. This also occurred with Chris Jericho as well, with the fans completely turning on him and calling for him to be taken off TV.

It seems that Moxley is earning the same kind of reputation, which isn't good for anyone. That's why we believe that Samoa Joe should dethrone him for the AEW World Championship, with Tony Khan giving him a breather from the constant action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Haroon Mohammad Haroon is an avid pro wrestling fan and has been writing news with Sportskeeda since 2021.

He's been a fan of pro wrestling as far as he can remember and still has carried his passion for the sport today. Outside of his liking for WWE, he also is currently in academic pursuits to get a business degree. Know More