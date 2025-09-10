3 reasons Tony Khan will never push 37-year-old star in AEW again 

A major AEW star has had shaky booking at best throughout his time with the company. They have seen great highs, but this has not been sustained, and Tony Khan may decide to move forward without pushing them.

Ad

This would be Wardlow, who many have claimed has the highest potential on the roster to be a dominant force. In more than a year's absence from the promotion, the landscape has changed, with several stars on the roster stepping up.

Mr. Mayhem will forever be part of the company's history, as he had a pivotal role during its beginnings. But it seems that he may no longer be someone who will be pushed to the moon. Here are some reasons why Tony Khan could decide to do this.

Ad

Trending

#1. He is injury-prone

The Undisputed Kingdom's downfall began when both Adam Cole and Wardlow were on a hiatus, and it was revealed later on that both of them dealt with injuries.

A few weeks ago, the former TNT Champion returned at Forbidden Door and was revealed as the newest member of the Don Callis Family. Unfortunately, it was reported that he had sustained a torn pectoral muscle and would miss time once more. As of now, there is no timeline for his recovery.

Ad

Through no fault of his own, this may be a reason for Tony Khan and AEW management to move forward without pushing him until they can guarantee that he is in a much more stable condition with regard to injuries.

Self Made AO 💫 @KXNGAO Wardlow is feared to have a torn pectoral muscle, which would sideline him for a significant amount of time. (@SeanRossSapp/@FightfulSelect) Speedy recovery to Wardlow🙏🏿

Ad

#2. He is not built like Tony Khan's image of championship material

Deciding who is championship material is an objective affair, as everyone has different perceptions regarding what assets make someone worthy of being a world champion.

Looking at the current trend of top champions in AEW, it seems that Tony Khan favors wrestlers who are mobile, quick in the ring, and able to take on all kinds of wrestlers. Emerging stars like Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, and established stars like Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and Kazuchika Okada all have these traits.

Ad

Unfortunately, this means that big men have not always been booked to be world champions, as the only exception so far to this rule, as of recent, is Samoa Joe. It remains to be seen if someone like Wardlow or any other AEW big men will be pushed to the moon eventually.

Self Made AO 💫 @KXNGAO Bryan Danielson on who he believes the best wrestlers in the world are: Bandido Will Ospreay Swerve Strickland Hangman Adam Page Zack Sabre Jr Mercedes Moné “Timeless” Toni Storm “The ProtoStar” Kyle Fletcher (@jonbernardk)

Ad

#3. Wardlow was not able to get over in his last run in AEW

The last time Wardlow was active in AEW, he was the enforcer of the Undisputed Kingdom. It seemed as if he was finally getting a push, as he went as far as to challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.

Unfortunately, he did not come out on top, and this suddenly began his erasure from the title scene. He was then rarely spotted alongside his stablemates and would go on a long hiatus.

Ad

During his time with the faction, he was also not able to get over. The reception towards them as a whole was lackluster, and the fans favored their opponents over them. This may be proof that on his own, he may not have as much of a pull as other major stars on the roster.

It is unclear what the future holds, as you can never rule out anything. His joining the Don Callis Family was an interesting start, and it remains to be seen if they'll run this back when he becomes healthy again, or pivot to another role for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More