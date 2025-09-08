Heartbreaking Update on 266 Lbs AEW Star's In-Ring Return; Big Setback For Fans - Reports

A massive AEW star just made his return to the ring. Now, he has suffered a major setback.Wardlow has been one of the most popular big men on the AEW roster. However, his career has been in a rut due to injuries. Last year, Mr. Mayhem injured himself during a World Title match against Samoa Joe on the 13 March episode of Dynamite. This injury put him out of action for several months. Although he was medically cleared several months ago, he was still kept off TV because he had to film the first two seasons of American Gladiators.At AEW Forbidden Door, Wardlow made his much-anticipated return and attacked Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. However, things have since only gotten worse for the former TNT Champion. According to reports from Fightful Select, Wardlow sustained an injury almost immediately after returning. Sources within AEW have said that the 266 lbs star could have a torn pectoral muscle, which would put him on the shelf for a significant period again. However, it was also reported that there was a possibility he could take on the role of an enforcer. While it was reportedly indicated that he injured himself during his return angle, this wasn't confirmed.Nic Nemeth Commented on Wardlow's AEW ReturnWardlow's comeback at Forbidden Door shocked the world. For months, many fans waited in anticipation for his return to the ring. Therefore, his return was one of the biggest moments of the show.Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth addressed Wardlow's return to Dynamite, stating he was disappointed the company didn't do more with him.&quot;He came back at the pay-per-view, and he was there [at 'Dynamite'], kinda, like cardboard cutout-wise, and it broke my heart. We didn't hear from him? Maybe you don't have to hear from him. He's standing next to Don Callis. That's kind of a big deal. It wasn't addressed and Callis had a long promo about all of his minions in his group and I just go, 'There's something special that could have happened there.'&quot;We wish Wardlow a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.