  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Heartbreaking Update on 266 Lbs AEW Star's In-Ring Return; Big Setback For Fans - Reports

Heartbreaking Update on 266 Lbs AEW Star's In-Ring Return; Big Setback For Fans - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 08, 2025 18:40 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW [Image source: AEW's YouTube channel]

A massive AEW star just made his return to the ring. Now, he has suffered a major setback.

Ad

Wardlow has been one of the most popular big men on the AEW roster. However, his career has been in a rut due to injuries. Last year, Mr. Mayhem injured himself during a World Title match against Samoa Joe on the 13 March episode of Dynamite. This injury put him out of action for several months. Although he was medically cleared several months ago, he was still kept off TV because he had to film the first two seasons of American Gladiators.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At AEW Forbidden Door, Wardlow made his much-anticipated return and attacked Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. However, things have since only gotten worse for the former TNT Champion. According to reports from Fightful Select, Wardlow sustained an injury almost immediately after returning. Sources within AEW have said that the 266 lbs star could have a torn pectoral muscle, which would put him on the shelf for a significant period again.

However, it was also reported that there was a possibility he could take on the role of an enforcer. While it was reportedly indicated that he injured himself during his return angle, this wasn't confirmed.

Ad
Ad

Nic Nemeth Commented on Wardlow's AEW Return

Wardlow's comeback at Forbidden Door shocked the world. For months, many fans waited in anticipation for his return to the ring. Therefore, his return was one of the biggest moments of the show.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth addressed Wardlow's return to Dynamite, stating he was disappointed the company didn't do more with him.

Ad
"He came back at the pay-per-view, and he was there [at 'Dynamite'], kinda, like cardboard cutout-wise, and it broke my heart. We didn't hear from him? Maybe you don't have to hear from him. He's standing next to Don Callis. That's kind of a big deal. It wasn't addressed and Callis had a long promo about all of his minions in his group and I just go, 'There's something special that could have happened there.'"

We wish Wardlow a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications