  • 'It broke my heart" - 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion deeply disappointed with Wardlow's AEW return

By Enzo Curabo
Published Sep 08, 2025 02:25 GMT
Wardlow made his return to AEW at Forbidden Door [photo: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com]
Wardlow made his return after more than a year at Forbidden Door. A certain former WWE Superstar has shared their thoughts on this after letting things play out and is disappointed with its execution.

Mr. Mayhem attacked Swerve Strickland during the pay-per-view and revealed that he had aligned with the Don Callis Family and its many members. Not only does the faction have a plethora of dominant members, but they are in possession of two major belts, the TNT Championship and AEW Unified Championship.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) talked about how Wardlow's return and how it broke his heart. He felt that this should have been a bigger deal than it was. Nemeth also felt that they could have done something to make it feel special, considering that his return had been long-awaited.

"He came back at the pay-per-view, and he was there [at 'Dynamite'], kinda, like cardboard cutout-wise, and it broke my heart. We didn't hear from him? Maybe you don't have to hear from him. He's standing next to Don Callis. That's kind of a big deal. It wasn't addressed and Callis had a long promo about all of his minions in his group and I just go, 'There's something special that could have happened there."
He felt that the lack of focus on him during his appearances had given off the impression that his being in the Don Callis Family wasn't a big deal.

"We're not clotheslining anybody? [To just have] him standing there, immediately just goes, 'Oh, this isn't a big deal." [H/T WrestlingInc.]
Wardlow has yet to address his return to AEW

It is unclear why Wardlow has decided to align with the Don Callis Family and what his goals are moving forward. This is because he has yet to speak up regarding his return, despite it already being more than two weeks since then.

After the pay-per-view, when asked to give a statement by the AEW media team, both he and Don Callis gave them a cold shoulder and walked away. This move remains shrouded in mystery.

This may have been done to build up anticipation for when Wardlow finally breaks his silence. But should they have no plans to do so, this may be a missed opportunity by AEW, as many fans want to know what's next for him.

Enzo Curabo

