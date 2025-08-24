Wardlow Makes a Blockbuster Return And Shockingly Joins Top Faction; Former WWE champion Brutally Attacked

The former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made a surprising return after an ex-WWE star got brutalized in the ring. Mr. Mayhem also joined a top faction after inflicting chaos in the ring.Wardlow made his anticipated return after more than a year at Forbidden Door 2025. The former WWE NXT North American Champion, Swerve Strickland, challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship on the event. At the end of a decent encounter, Okada managed to retain his title despite Swerve's valiant efforts.Following the match, The Rainmaker continued his assault The Realist and attempted to injure Swerve's leg by hitting a steel chair on his leg through the steel post. Prince Nana showed up for the save, but it was already too late, as Strickland was brutally assaulted. In a shocking turn of events, Wardlow made his return and attacked Nana from behind.Mr. Mayhem was last seen on TV on an episode of Dynamite in March 2024, where he failed to win the AEW World Title from Samoa Joe. After taking out Prince Nana, Wardlow also dismantled the security officials in the ring and revealed himself as the newest member of the Don Callis Family by hugging Callis and Okada.Many fans had been anticipating Wardlow's return to All Elite Wrestling for a long time. While Mr. Mayhem is back in action, his contract status is still unknown.Former WWE star could reportedly be going for surgery after Forbidden DoorThe former WWE star, Swerve Strickland, has reportedly been dealing with a torn meniscus since his time in the Stamford-based promotion in 2019. It was recently reported that Swerve could be undergoing surgery after his match at Forbidden Door 2025 and will be out for a number of months as well.After he lost to Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2025, Swerve Strickland was seemingly written off from TV with a vicious post-match attack. Fans will have to wait and see when Swerve will be back in action.