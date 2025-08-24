  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Wardlow
  • Wardlow Makes a Blockbuster Return And Shockingly Joins Top Faction; Former WWE champion Brutally Attacked

Wardlow Makes a Blockbuster Return And Shockingly Joins Top Faction; Former WWE champion Brutally Attacked

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 24, 2025 20:12 GMT
WWE Wardlow
Wardlow returned after ex-WWE star brutalized (Image source: AEW on X/Twitter)

The former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made a surprising return after an ex-WWE star got brutalized in the ring. Mr. Mayhem also joined a top faction after inflicting chaos in the ring.

Ad

Wardlow made his anticipated return after more than a year at Forbidden Door 2025. The former WWE NXT North American Champion, Swerve Strickland, challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship on the event. At the end of a decent encounter, Okada managed to retain his title despite Swerve's valiant efforts.

Following the match, The Rainmaker continued his assault The Realist and attempted to injure Swerve's leg by hitting a steel chair on his leg through the steel post. Prince Nana showed up for the save, but it was already too late, as Strickland was brutally assaulted. In a shocking turn of events, Wardlow made his return and attacked Nana from behind.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mr. Mayhem was last seen on TV on an episode of Dynamite in March 2024, where he failed to win the AEW World Title from Samoa Joe. After taking out Prince Nana, Wardlow also dismantled the security officials in the ring and revealed himself as the newest member of the Don Callis Family by hugging Callis and Okada.

Ad

Many fans had been anticipating Wardlow's return to All Elite Wrestling for a long time. While Mr. Mayhem is back in action, his contract status is still unknown.

Former WWE star could reportedly be going for surgery after Forbidden Door

The former WWE star, Swerve Strickland, has reportedly been dealing with a torn meniscus since his time in the Stamford-based promotion in 2019. It was recently reported that Swerve could be undergoing surgery after his match at Forbidden Door 2025 and will be out for a number of months as well.

After he lost to Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2025, Swerve Strickland was seemingly written off from TV with a vicious post-match attack. Fans will have to wait and see when Swerve will be back in action.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications