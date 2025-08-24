  • home icon
  2-Time AEW Champion Reportedly to Undergo Surgery After Major Title Match at Forbidden Door 2025

2-Time AEW Champion Reportedly to Undergo Surgery After Major Title Match at Forbidden Door 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 24, 2025 16:16 GMT
AEW
AEW star will undergo surgery (Image source: X/Twitter and allelitewrestling.com)

A former AEW World Champion is reportedly slated to undergo surgery after competing in a big title match at Forbidden Door 2025. The star will be competing in a major match on the pay-per-view.

The former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, will be undergoing surgery, according to a report. Swerve has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2022 and has been a two-time champion in the promotion, having won the World Title and the World Tag Team Title during his tenure. It was recently reported that Strickland has been dealing with a torn meniscus for years.

According to the latest report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Tony Khan's promotion is preparing for a possible surgery that Swerve has to undergo soon. The Killshot is slated to challenge Kazuchika Okada for the Unified Championship at Forbidden Door 2025.

The report noted that the surgery could occur immediately after Forbidden Door, potentially resulting in Swerve missing several months due to the recovery process. It will be interesting to see if Strickland manages to win the All Elite Wrestling Unified Championship before he reportedly goes for surgery.

AEW star on his potential retirement plans following contract expiry

Swerve Strickland is under a lengthy contract with Tony Khan's promotion, and he is adamant about giving his all to the promotion.

Speaking with Wrestling Figure News, The Realist reiterated how he wants to give his all to All Elite Wrestling and not any other company, hinting at retiring after his contract ends:

“I meant every word. I’ve never lied to the fans about that kind of stuff. Honestly, I don’t want to give my talent, my ability, my mind, my body, or my soul to anyone else. I want to give all of that to AEW, because they’ve given me everything I need. I’ve shown loyalty, but not just that—I’ve shown dedication, appreciation," Swerve stated.

Swerve also opened up on how he wants to help the Tony Khan-led promotion thrive and explore uncharted territories during his tenure.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
