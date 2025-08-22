Heartbreaking health update on Swerve Strickland just before AEW Forbidden 2025 - Reports

AEW star Swerve Strickland has been one of the top stars of the company. However, he wasn't always a main eventer. He previously worked in WWE, and they never considered him a promising talent as he mostly wrestled in the developmental brand, NXT. He became All Elite in 2022 and, since then, main evented multiple pay-per-views and weekly TV shows.The Most Dangerous Man of AEW is currently scheduled to face AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2025. The Rainmaker is overconfident about his skills, while the Realest star knows how vicious Okada is and, therefore, is cautious. Ahead of the high-stakes match, an unfortunate update has surfaced on Swerve Strickland.According to Fightful, the former AEW World Champion is yet to fully recover from the torn meniscus he suffered in 2019 at the WWE Performance Center. While the Jacksonville Jaguars' medical team has been reportedly helping him to recover from the damage ahead of the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Swerve still might require surgery and time off if his condition worsens.&quot;Fightful Select confirmed that Swerve is actually working with a torn meniscus, and that it isn’t anything new. He’s actually had a tear in his meniscus since 2019 when he was training at the Performance Center. At the time, he rested it for four weeks and was back on television... AEW sources indicated that Jacksonville Jaguars medical is actually helping him recover from the injury. There is a possibility he could require surgery and time off.&quot; [H/T Ringside News]All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINK#ForbiddenDoor PPV London Sunday, 8/24! AEW Unified Championship Kazuchika Okada vs Swerve Strickland @RainmakerXOkada wants revenge on @SwerveConfident for costing his friends @YoungBucks their EVP titles at All In, Swerve wants Okada's title! Okada vs Swerve LIVE on PPV!Swerve Strickland comments on his feud with Hangman PageSwerve and Hangman have collided multiple times, and fans have enjoyed every bit of their confrontation. However, they have buried the hatchet ahead of All In 2025.While speaking with The Hashtag Show, Strickland stated that their rivalry wasn't ordinary and that it can go against any other feud in history.“I put our story against any story in wrestling history... When Hangman’s in the ring, you hear, ‘Whose house? Swerve’s house' chants. When Swerve’s in the ring, you hear ‘Cowboy S**t’ chants. Anytime he passes by the locker room and sees Swerve Strickland or little elements of, like, me holding a chain… your brain goes right to that man, and that’s just a testament to our vulnerability,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if the former AEW World Champion manages to defeat Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door.