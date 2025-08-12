Former WWE champion makes a major claim about his feud with Hangman Page

A former WWE champion recently weighed in on his feud with Hangman Page in AEW. The star made a major claim that defined the rivalry between them.

Ad

When it comes to top rivalries in AEW, few come closer to the one between Hangman Page and former NXT North American Champion, Swerve Strickland. For those unaware, The Mogul spent his time in WWE primarily as part of the NXT brand. Strickland and Page, meanwhile, began their feud back in 2023. Things seemingly cooled down between them when The Realest, looking at the bigger picture, helped Page win the AEW World Championship at All In. Recently, Strickland opened up on his rivalry with The Cowboy and made a major claim in the process.

Ad

Trending

In a recent appearance on The Hashtag Show, the former WWE NXT star said that his storyline with Hangman was among the best in wrestling history.

“I put our story against any story in wrestling history... When Hangman’s in the ring, you hear, ‘Whose house? Swerve’s house’ chants. When Swerve’s in the ring, you hear ‘Cowboy S**t’ chants. Anytime he passes by the locker room and sees Swerve Strickland or little elements of, like, me holding a chain… your brain goes right to that man, and that’s just a testament to our vulnerability," said Strickland. [2:13 - 2:53]

Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Former WWE star Swerve Strickland sent a strong message last week after AEW Dynamite

Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland addressed his bout against Kazuchika Okada for the Unified Championship set for Forbidden Door 2025. The Realest cut an intense promo and later used one of his lines from the promo in a post on X.

"There's never been a Swerve Strickland before, and when im done there will never be another one again," he wrote.

Ad

Check out his tweet here.

There have been weeks of animosity between Strickland and The Rainmaker building up to Forbidden Door, and it remains to be seen if The Mogul can walk out of London as champion.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit The Hashtag Show if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!