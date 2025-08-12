Former WWE champion makes a major claim about his feud with Hangman Page

A former WWE champion recently weighed in on his feud with Hangman Page in AEW. The star made a major claim that defined the rivalry between them.
When it comes to top rivalries in AEW, few come closer to the one between Hangman Page and former NXT North American Champion, Swerve Strickland. For those unaware, The Mogul spent his time in WWE primarily as part of the NXT brand. Strickland and Page, meanwhile, began their feud back in 2023. Things seemingly cooled down between them when The Realest, looking at the bigger picture, helped Page win the AEW World Championship at All In. Recently, Strickland opened up on his rivalry with The Cowboy and made a major claim in the process.
In a recent appearance on The Hashtag Show, the former WWE NXT star said that his storyline with Hangman was among the best in wrestling history.
“I put our story against any story in wrestling history... When Hangman’s in the ring, you hear, ‘Whose house? Swerve’s house’ chants. When Swerve’s in the ring, you hear ‘Cowboy S**t’ chants. Anytime he passes by the locker room and sees Swerve Strickland or little elements of, like, me holding a chain… your brain goes right to that man, and that’s just a testament to our vulnerability," said Strickland. [2:13 - 2:53]
Check out his comments in the video below:
Former WWE star Swerve Strickland sent a strong message last week after AEW Dynamite
Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland addressed his bout against Kazuchika Okada for the Unified Championship set for Forbidden Door 2025. The Realest cut an intense promo and later used one of his lines from the promo in a post on X.
"There's never been a Swerve Strickland before, and when im done there will never be another one again," he wrote.
Check out his tweet here.
There have been weeks of animosity between Strickland and The Rainmaker building up to Forbidden Door, and it remains to be seen if The Mogul can walk out of London as champion.
