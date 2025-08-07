Swerve Strickland sends a bold message following AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland made a statement on social media after his fiery promo segment on Dynamite. He is slated for a huge title match at Forbidden Door 2025 as well.

After dethroning The Young Bucks as the company's EVPs with the help of Will Ospreay at All In: Texas, Swerve Strickland shifted his focus to the AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker defeated Kenny Omega at All In to unify both the International and Continental Titles. Okada is set to defend his title against Swerve at Forbidden Door 2025.

On Dynamite this past Wednesday, Swerve addressed his upcoming match against Kazuchika Okada after weeks of animosity between the two. Strickland also said that he is looking for redemption at Forbidden Door in London after losing two previous matches there.

Taking to X/Twitter, Swerve also repeated a bold statement from his fiery promo on Dynamite:

"There's never been a Swerve Strickland before, and when im done there will never be another one again" he wrote.

Swerve Strickland on his loyalty toward AEW

Swerve recently expressed his loyalty to All Elite Wrestling, stating he doesn't want to give his all to any other company apart from AEW.

Speaking on Wrestling Figure News, Swerve also stated that he wants people to benefit from AEW:

"Honestly, I don’t want to give my talent, my ability, my mind, my body, or my soul to anyone else. I want to give all of that to AEW, because they’ve given me everything I need. I’ve shown loyalty, but not just that—I’ve shown dedication, appreciation, and that I’m not just in it for me. I want everyone to benefit from what AEW can offer, not just the wrestlers, but the fans too," Swerve said.

Strickland has won the AEW World Championship as well as the World Tag Team Championship throughout his run. It remains to be seen if he manages to capture the Unified Title at Forbidden Door as well.

