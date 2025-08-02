Former WWE star confirms retirement plans upon AEW contract expiry

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 02, 2025 00:46 GMT
WWE and AEW are top players in the wrestling industry [photo: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com
WWE and AEW are top players in the wrestling industry [photo: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com]

A former WWE name recently addressed his future after signing a long-term contract with AEW last year. He has also hinted at potentially being interested in a different role within the company.

Ad

Swerve Strickland's rise to being one of the top stars in wrestling began in late 2023 and culminated with him winning the AEW World Championship at Dynasty last year. He had an impressive reign, which was only ended by Bryan Danielson four months later. He hasn't held a title since then, but has been in several high-profile feuds, including one with 'Hangman' Adam Page.

During his interview with Wrestling Figure News, Swerve Strickland mentioned how he was genuine about giving his all to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He talked about not wanting to do this for any other company, a potential hint at him retiring after his deal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I meant every word. I’ve never lied to the fans about that kind of stuff. Honestly, I don’t want to give my talent, my ability, my mind, my body, or my soul to anyone else. I want to give all of that to AEW, because they’ve given me everything I need. I’ve shown loyalty, but not just that—I’ve shown dedication, appreciation, and that I’m not just in it for me. I want everyone to benefit from what AEW can offer, not just the wrestlers, but the fans too. That’s what makes it fun - the challenge. If AEW is missing something, then let’s go get it. If something’s not where it should be, we raise it up. Ratings, ticket sales, audience draw - that’s the goal. That’s what motivates me."
Ad

He continued by hinting at wanting to have a hands-on role backstage in the future.

"I don’t want to be just a part in the machine - I want to help run it. But the cool thing is, I can still be hands-on. I can still be with the people, helping, teaching, exploring new ideas. Not just repeating what’s always been done, but crafting new ways and exploring uncharted territory. AEW is in a place that’s never been seen before in wrestling history. Every hour that passes is something new - for AEW and for the entire business. That’s what makes it exciting, even when it’s stressful. That’s where I find the fun and the passion,” said Swerve. [H/T Sescoops]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Swerve Strickland is set for a major AEW title match at Forbidden Door

For the past few weeks, it seems that The Mogul has found himself with a new enemy, Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker took offense to Swerve Strickland taking the EVP roles away from the Young Bucks at All In, and he wanted retribution for them.

Swerve challenged Okada for his Unified Championship at Forbidden Door, which will take place a few weeks from today. This has now been made official.

Ad

The promotion is now building the Unified Championship to be something of a second world title, and this starts with a blockbuster match. Swerve Strickland is looking to once more cement his place back on top of the roster.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications