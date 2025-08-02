Former WWE star confirms retirement plans upon AEW contract expiry

A former WWE name recently addressed his future after signing a long-term contract with AEW last year. He has also hinted at potentially being interested in a different role within the company.Swerve Strickland's rise to being one of the top stars in wrestling began in late 2023 and culminated with him winning the AEW World Championship at Dynasty last year. He had an impressive reign, which was only ended by Bryan Danielson four months later. He hasn't held a title since then, but has been in several high-profile feuds, including one with 'Hangman' Adam Page.During his interview with Wrestling Figure News, Swerve Strickland mentioned how he was genuine about giving his all to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He talked about not wanting to do this for any other company, a potential hint at him retiring after his deal.“I meant every word. I’ve never lied to the fans about that kind of stuff. Honestly, I don’t want to give my talent, my ability, my mind, my body, or my soul to anyone else. I want to give all of that to AEW, because they’ve given me everything I need. I’ve shown loyalty, but not just that—I’ve shown dedication, appreciation, and that I’m not just in it for me. I want everyone to benefit from what AEW can offer, not just the wrestlers, but the fans too. That’s what makes it fun - the challenge. If AEW is missing something, then let’s go get it. If something’s not where it should be, we raise it up. Ratings, ticket sales, audience draw - that’s the goal. That’s what motivates me.&quot;He continued by hinting at wanting to have a hands-on role backstage in the future.&quot;I don’t want to be just a part in the machine - I want to help run it. But the cool thing is, I can still be hands-on. I can still be with the people, helping, teaching, exploring new ideas. Not just repeating what’s always been done, but crafting new ways and exploring uncharted territory. AEW is in a place that’s never been seen before in wrestling history. Every hour that passes is something new - for AEW and for the entire business. That’s what makes it exciting, even when it’s stressful. That’s where I find the fun and the passion,” said Swerve. [H/T Sescoops]Swerve Strickland is set for a major AEW title match at Forbidden DoorFor the past few weeks, it seems that The Mogul has found himself with a new enemy, Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker took offense to Swerve Strickland taking the EVP roles away from the Young Bucks at All In, and he wanted retribution for them.Swerve challenged Okada for his Unified Championship at Forbidden Door, which will take place a few weeks from today. This has now been made official.The promotion is now building the Unified Championship to be something of a second world title, and this starts with a blockbuster match. Swerve Strickland is looking to once more cement his place back on top of the roster.