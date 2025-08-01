  • home icon
Monumental dream match officially gets confirmed for AEW Forbidden Door 2025

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 01, 2025 02:24 GMT
Forbidden Door will take place next month [Image Credit: Kosha Irby
Forbidden Door will take place next month [Image Credit: Kosha Irby's X]

A huge match will take place at the 2025 Forbidden Door. The pay-per-view will be held at The O2 Arena in London, and Kazuchika Okada will defend his AEW Unified Championship at the event. He defeated Kenny Omega at All In: Texas, officially unifying the International and Continental Championships. Swerve Strickland confronted him on Dynamite after All In.

Things got serious between them when The Realest star fought Hechicero on Dynamite two weeks ago. The match ended in disqualification as The Don Callis Family ambushed Swerve for The Rainmaker. The latter tried his best to keep Swerve down, but the tables turned, and Okada barely escaped the House Call.

Last week, the AEW Unified Champion came out to destroy The Outrunners along with The Young Bucks, but Swerve Strickland interfered and tried to attack Okada. During tonight's episode of Collision, Swerve challenged Okada to a match, and the latter accepted it. The duo will square off at Forbidden Door for the Unified Championship.

also-read-trending Trending
Both of these stars are certified main eventers. While The Rainmaker entered All Elite Wrestling as a former IWGP Champion, The Most Dangerous Man in the company had to work his way up from the very bottom.

Swerve is a former AEW World Champion and remains popular among fans. It will be interesting to see who will walk out as a champion from Forbidden Door.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Edited by Neda Ali
