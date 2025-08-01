Monumental dream match officially gets confirmed for AEW Forbidden Door 2025

A huge match will take place at the 2025 Forbidden Door. The pay-per-view will be held at The O2 Arena in London, and Kazuchika Okada will defend his AEW Unified Championship at the event. He defeated Kenny Omega at All In: Texas, officially unifying the International and Continental Championships. Swerve Strickland confronted him on Dynamite after All In.Things got serious between them when The Realest star fought Hechicero on Dynamite two weeks ago. The match ended in disqualification as The Don Callis Family ambushed Swerve for The Rainmaker. The latter tried his best to keep Swerve down, but the tables turned, and Okada barely escaped the House Call.Last week, the AEW Unified Champion came out to destroy The Outrunners along with The Young Bucks, but Swerve Strickland interfered and tried to attack Okada. During tonight's episode of Collision, Swerve challenged Okada to a match, and the latter accepted it. The duo will square off at Forbidden Door for the Unified Championship.Both of these stars are certified main eventers. While The Rainmaker entered All Elite Wrestling as a former IWGP Champion, The Most Dangerous Man in the company had to work his way up from the very bottom. Swerve is a former AEW World Champion and remains popular among fans. It will be interesting to see who will walk out as a champion from Forbidden Door.