Watch: Wardlow refuses to talk following AEW return after 490 days at Forbidden Door 2025

Wardlow made his blockbuster return after over a year this weekend at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. However, The War Dog had no words to spare when cameras caught up with him backstage after the pay-per-view.Wardlow made his shocking comeback this Sunday at Forbidden Door 2025, following Kazuchika Okada's AEW Unified Championship defense and retention against Swerve Strickland. After the match, The Rainmaker went after his challenger, trapping The New Flavour's feet behind the ringside steel steps and attacking his knees with a steel chair, prompting Prince Nana to rush to his boss' aid with a weapon in hand.However, the 46-year-old manager was himself blindsided by the returning Wardlow, who laid out Nana with a lariat and then rained down punches on the latter while a helpless Strickland was forced to watch on. The former TNT Champion also embraced Don Callis, seemingly joining The Invisible Hand's growing faction. After the pay-per-view, a camera operator approached Callis and Wardlow for answers as they were leaving the arena. Mr. Mayhem refused to break his silence, however, and walked away with his new representative. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWardlow has been missing from in-ring action since Dynamite: Big Business last year, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. In his last appearance on the company's programming, at Dynasty 2024, he helped his then-Undisputed Kingdom stablemate Roderick Strong retain his International Title against Kyle O'Reilly.Match results for AEW x NJPW Forbidden DoorAll Elite Wrestling hosted the second international edition of its annual pay-per-view Forbidden Door this year in London's O2 Arena. The main card of the show featured nine star-studded matches, the outcomes of which have been listed below:Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Killswitch and Kip SabianKyle Fletcher (c) defeated Hiromu Takahashi [TNT Championship Match]Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla [TBS Championship Match]Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Nigel McGuinness [IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match]Brodido defeated The Hurt Syndicate (c) (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) and FTR [World Tag Team Championship Three-Way Elimination Match]Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Swerve Strickland [Unified Championship Match]Toni Storm (c) defeated Athena [Women's World Championship Match]Hangman Adam Page defeated MJF [Men's World Championship Match]Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, The Golden Lovers, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe KiddOfficial poster for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for viewers en route to the company's next major event, All Out 2025.