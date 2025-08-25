Watch: Wardlow refuses to talk following AEW return after 490 days at Forbidden Door 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 25, 2025 03:59 GMT
Wardlow made his return at AEW Forbidden Door 2025 [Image Credits: AEW
Wardlow made his return at AEW Forbidden Door 2025 [Image Credits: AEW X handle]

Wardlow made his blockbuster return after over a year this weekend at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. However, The War Dog had no words to spare when cameras caught up with him backstage after the pay-per-view.

Ad

Wardlow made his shocking comeback this Sunday at Forbidden Door 2025, following Kazuchika Okada's AEW Unified Championship defense and retention against Swerve Strickland. After the match, The Rainmaker went after his challenger, trapping The New Flavour's feet behind the ringside steel steps and attacking his knees with a steel chair, prompting Prince Nana to rush to his boss' aid with a weapon in hand.

However, the 46-year-old manager was himself blindsided by the returning Wardlow, who laid out Nana with a lariat and then rained down punches on the latter while a helpless Strickland was forced to watch on. The former TNT Champion also embraced Don Callis, seemingly joining The Invisible Hand's growing faction. After the pay-per-view, a camera operator approached Callis and Wardlow for answers as they were leaving the arena. Mr. Mayhem refused to break his silence, however, and walked away with his new representative.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Wardlow has been missing from in-ring action since Dynamite: Big Business last year, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. In his last appearance on the company's programming, at Dynasty 2024, he helped his then-Undisputed Kingdom stablemate Roderick Strong retain his International Title against Kyle O'Reilly.

Match results for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

All Elite Wrestling hosted the second international edition of its annual pay-per-view Forbidden Door this year in London's O2 Arena. The main card of the show featured nine star-studded matches, the outcomes of which have been listed below:

Ad
  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Killswitch and Kip Sabian
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Hiromu Takahashi [TNT Championship Match]
  • Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla [TBS Championship Match]
  • Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Nigel McGuinness [IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match]
  • Brodido defeated The Hurt Syndicate (c) (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) and FTR [World Tag Team Championship Three-Way Elimination Match]
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Swerve Strickland [Unified Championship Match]
  • Toni Storm (c) defeated Athena [Women's World Championship Match]
  • Hangman Adam Page defeated MJF [Men's World Championship Match]
  • Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, The Golden Lovers, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd
Ad
Official poster for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door [Image Credits: AEW&#039;s X profile]
Official poster for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for viewers en route to the company's next major event, All Out 2025.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications