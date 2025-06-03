Update on former AEW champion's absence amid WWE rumors - Reports

AEW is seemingly gaining momentum ahead of its massive All In: Texas event this summer, but the company is still missing several popular stars. A new report has shed light on Wardlow's long hiatus.

Wardlow became a popular star after breaking away from MJF in 2022. However, despite going on to win the TNT Championship three times, the big man's appearances have been sporadic over the past few years, with his short-term storylines often frustrating fans.

The 37-year-old has been off television for more than a year now, igniting speculation of a potential jump to WWE. Now, Fightful Select has learned that he was initially put on the shelf with what was believed to be a labrum injury. To make matters worse, Wardlow was involved in a car accident during his recovery, which reportedly exacerbated the issue.

Fightful reports that he's now cleared to return, but after landing a new TV role, Tony Khan has decided to keep him off AEW programming for the time being, with the expectation that he'll return after completing his obligations outside the company.

It was also noted that he still has plenty of time remaining on his contract with All Elite Wrestling, putting speculation about a WWE move to rest.

