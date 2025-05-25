Huge update on Wardlow just ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2025 - Reports

Reports have come in regarding Wardlow's status ahead of AEW Double or Nothing happening in less than an hour from now. He has not been competing in the promotion for more than 14 months now.

The former TNT Champion has not been seen in any capacity for the Jacksonville-based company for more than a year. His last bout was at Dynamite: Big Business in March last year when he challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. He lost that night, and he was last seen during the week before last year's edition of Double or Nothing, accompanying Undisputed Kingdom.

Fightful Select has just reported that Wardlow is not planned for tonight's show. There was no current news on a timeline for his return or plans for his involvement in a major storyline moving forward.

He continues to be on hiatus, and it would seem that he is also no longer affiliated with the Undisputed Kingdom, which has rebranded to a trio called Paragon, with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong as the only remaining members.

The 37-year-old's booking remains puzzling, and it is unclear how he could be booked once he makes his blockbuster return to the company.

