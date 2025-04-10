Top AEW faction is officially dead

A major faction has already ceased to exist as of tonight on AEW Dynamite. Despite being one of the major attractions in the promotion over the last two years, that is all set to come to an end.

Ad

The Undisputed Kingdom was a group formed to go against MJF. This group of friends schemed against the then-AEW World Champion by taking his identity as The Devil and doing everything in their power to make Friedman's life miserable.

At Worlds End 2024, their feud with The Salt of the Earth finally came to an end, and Kyle O'Reilly joined the group, reuniting three of the four members of WWE NXT's Undisputed Era. From that point on, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett became less active onscreen, as the group focused more on the main trio. Wardlow was also nowhere to be found.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they addressed their situation after Adam Cole captured the TNT Championship last weekend at Dynasty. They noted that this was not yet the end of their success and that there were more things to come. They revealed that from this day on, the trio would be known as The Paragon.

Expand Tweet

This confirms that the group will be moving on from their Undisputed Kingdom moniker and their ties with the other three past members going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More