"Should have just released him," "And the crowd goes mild" - Fans erupt after Wardlow makes huge AEW return at Forbidden Door 2025

One of AEW's most popular names, Wardlow, finally made his return to programming this Sunday at Forbidden Door 2025. Fans have now shared their reactions to Mr. Mayhem's explosive comeback and to the revelation of his new alliance.Wardlow was last seen in action inside an All Elite Wrestling ring at Dynamite: Big Business last year, where he unsuccessfully challenged AEW World Champion Samoa Joe for his belt. He has been on a long hiatus since April 2024, with a recent report claiming that the star has been on the mend from the effects of a labrum injury and a subsequent vehicular accident. A TV role the former TNT Champion secured earlier this year also supposedly contributed to his absence.Wardlow finally made his All Elite comeback this Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, after Kazuchika Okada retained his Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland. The War Dog showed up to blindside and ambush Prince Nana while The Realest watched on helplessly, with his feet trapped behind the ringside steel steps. He also seemingly joined forces with Don Callis and his ever-expanding &quot;family&quot;.Fans quickly gathered on X/Twitter to share their reactions to Wardlow's All Elite Wrestling return. Although a number of users were ecstatic about seeing the 37-year-old back on screen, some expressed their frustrations about him being added to the already-stacked Don Callis Family instead of being pushed as a singles star.Logan Douglas @LoganDouglas200LINKYou Put Wardlow in the Callis Family… Should have just released Him NGLJtrain1998 @JTrain1998LINKAnd the crowd goes mildYoung Chove 15 @ImYoungChove15LINKAtp you might as well put the entire roster in The Don Callis FamilySo, About that Stat… @soaboutthatstatLINKCue up the symphony!❤HeartMomof4💜💙💚 @HeartMomof31LINKHe's going to get lost in the mix yet againCavan @BiceCavanLINKGlad he's back but not glad he's with Don callusIt remains to be seen what lies next for Wardlow in All Elite Wrestling.Match results for AEW x NJPW Forbidden DoorAfter hosting last week's Dynamite and Collision in the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, AEW rolled into The O2 Arena in London, England, this past Sunday for the 2025 edition of Forbidden Door. The main card of the pay-per-view featured nine star-studded matches, whose outcomes have been summarized below:Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Killswitch and Kip SabianKyle Fletcher (c) defeated Hiromu Takahashi [TNT Championship Match]Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla [TBS Championship Match]Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Nigel McGuinness [IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match]Brodido defeated The Hurt Syndicate (c) (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) and FTR [World Tag Team Championship Three-Way Elimination Match]Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Swerve Strickland [Unified Championship Match]Toni Storm (c) defeated Athena [AEW Women's World Championship Match]Hangman Adam Page defeated MJF [AEW Men's World Championship Match]Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, The Golden Lovers, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe KiddPoster for Forbidden Door 2025 [Image Credits: Official website of All Elite Wrestling (allelitewrestling.com)]Forbidden Door was attended by over 18,000 fans this year, making it one of the promotion's most successful events ever.