"Should have just released him," "And the crowd goes mild" - Fans erupt after Wardlow makes huge AEW return at Forbidden Door 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 25, 2025 02:30 GMT
Former TNT Champion Wardlow is back in AEW [Image Credits: AEW
Former TNT Champion Wardlow is back in AEW [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

One of AEW's most popular names, Wardlow, finally made his return to programming this Sunday at Forbidden Door 2025. Fans have now shared their reactions to Mr. Mayhem's explosive comeback and to the revelation of his new alliance.

Wardlow was last seen in action inside an All Elite Wrestling ring at Dynamite: Big Business last year, where he unsuccessfully challenged AEW World Champion Samoa Joe for his belt. He has been on a long hiatus since April 2024, with a recent report claiming that the star has been on the mend from the effects of a labrum injury and a subsequent vehicular accident. A TV role the former TNT Champion secured earlier this year also supposedly contributed to his absence.

Wardlow finally made his All Elite comeback this Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, after Kazuchika Okada retained his Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland. The War Dog showed up to blindside and ambush Prince Nana while The Realest watched on helplessly, with his feet trapped behind the ringside steel steps. He also seemingly joined forces with Don Callis and his ever-expanding "family".

Fans quickly gathered on X/Twitter to share their reactions to Wardlow's All Elite Wrestling return. Although a number of users were ecstatic about seeing the 37-year-old back on screen, some expressed their frustrations about him being added to the already-stacked Don Callis Family instead of being pushed as a singles star.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Wardlow in All Elite Wrestling.

Match results for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

After hosting last week's Dynamite and Collision in the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, AEW rolled into The O2 Arena in London, England, this past Sunday for the 2025 edition of Forbidden Door. The main card of the pay-per-view featured nine star-studded matches, whose outcomes have been summarized below:

  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Killswitch and Kip Sabian
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Hiromu Takahashi [TNT Championship Match]
  • Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla [TBS Championship Match]
  • Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Nigel McGuinness [IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match]
  • Brodido defeated The Hurt Syndicate (c) (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) and FTR [World Tag Team Championship Three-Way Elimination Match]
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Swerve Strickland [Unified Championship Match]
  • Toni Storm (c) defeated Athena [AEW Women's World Championship Match]
  • Hangman Adam Page defeated MJF [AEW Men's World Championship Match]
  • Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, The Golden Lovers, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd
Poster for Forbidden Door 2025 [Image Credits: Official website of All Elite Wrestling (allelitewrestling.com)]

Forbidden Door was attended by over 18,000 fans this year, making it one of the promotion's most successful events ever.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

