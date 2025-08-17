  • home icon
  • AEW
  Congratulations to AEW star Konosuke Takeshita

Congratulations to AEW star Konosuke Takeshita

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 17, 2025 12:45 GMT
Konosuke Takeshita
Konosuke Takeshita is a former AEW International Champion [Image source: The star's Instagram]

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita has been absent from All Elite Wrestling as of late. He was fulfilling his commitments with NJPW currently by competing in the coveted G1 Climax 35 tournament for the past month.

The Japanese talent had a strong showing during this year's G1 Climax. Throughout the tournament, Takeshita maintained his dominance over the competition. However, his notable losses against names like Shota Umino and Zack Sabre Jr. negatively impacted his chances of victory. Despite a route of ebbs and flows, the 30-year-old successfully made his way to the finals of the tournament.

In the finale of the G1 Climax 35, Takeshita went one-on-one with EVIL at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The two stars delivered an incredible showdown where Takeshita picked up a huge victory in an almost 27-minute match. With that victory, Konosuke now has an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP World Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 20.

Following his victory, Takeshita delivered an emotional speech. He called himself the best wrestler in the world while expressing gratitude to the fans. In the same promo, the Japanese talent once again acknowledged himself as "The Alpha", marking a new chapter for himself in his career.

Konosuke Takeshita reacted following his G1 Climax win

The G1 Climax victory was a huge moment for Konosuke Takeshita's career in professional wrestling. It has become inarguably the biggest win of his career as of now. Following the achievement, Takeshita shared an interesting reaction to mark this milestone.

Taking to X, the AEW star shared a picture of himself standing in the middle of the ring following his G1 Climax win. The photo captures Takeshita’s monumental achievement as he stands proudly in the ring, holding the trophy, without the need for a caption.

Check out the X post below:

With that victory, it will be interesting to see Konosuke Takeshita’s next move in professional wrestling.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

