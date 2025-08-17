Congratulations to AEW star Konosuke Takeshita

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita has been absent from All Elite Wrestling as of late. He was fulfilling his commitments with NJPW currently by competing in the coveted G1 Climax 35 tournament for the past month.The Japanese talent had a strong showing during this year's G1 Climax. Throughout the tournament, Takeshita maintained his dominance over the competition. However, his notable losses against names like Shota Umino and Zack Sabre Jr. negatively impacted his chances of victory. Despite a route of ebbs and flows, the 30-year-old successfully made his way to the finals of the tournament.In the finale of the G1 Climax 35, Takeshita went one-on-one with EVIL at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The two stars delivered an incredible showdown where Takeshita picked up a huge victory in an almost 27-minute match. With that victory, Konosuke now has an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP World Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 20.Following his victory, Takeshita delivered an emotional speech. He called himself the best wrestler in the world while expressing gratitude to the fans. In the same promo, the Japanese talent once again acknowledged himself as &quot;The Alpha&quot;, marking a new chapter for himself in his career.Konosuke Takeshita reacted following his G1 Climax winThe G1 Climax victory was a huge moment for Konosuke Takeshita's career in professional wrestling. It has become inarguably the biggest win of his career as of now. Following the achievement, Takeshita shared an interesting reaction to mark this milestone.Taking to X, the AEW star shared a picture of himself standing in the middle of the ring following his G1 Climax win. The photo captures Takeshita’s monumental achievement as he stands proudly in the ring, holding the trophy, without the need for a caption.Check out the X post below:With that victory, it will be interesting to see Konosuke Takeshita’s next move in professional wrestling.